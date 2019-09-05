Apple has launched a dedicated website for Apple Music. It is available now to all Apple Music users, though it's still in beta.

The site looks similar to the Apple Music app for Mac - complete with the core "For You," "Browse," and Radio" sections, as well as playlists, recommendations, and more. Apple Music on the web is accessible on any device with a browser, including MacOS, Windows 10, Linux, and ChromeOS desktops. Presumably, it's trying to beat out Spotify, which has long offered a web experience.

Go ahead and play something; Apple Music will queue it up in the web player and provide access to the entire Apple Music library from the left side. You'll need to sign in to your account to access your preferences and music, of course. If you don't have an account yet, Apple is offering free trials. You must sign up through the app on Android, iOS, or Mac, as there is no way to sign up on the web.

Apple plans to offer sign-ups through the site in the near feature. Remember, it's in the beta-testing phase, so Apple is collecting feedback and likely trying to hammer out any kinks and flesh out features ahead of an official launch.

Want to give Apple Music on the web a try? Simply visit beta.music.apple.com.

