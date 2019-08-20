What is Apple Music Family, how much is it and what does it offer?

Apple Music is a music-streaming service that Apple launched in 2015. The service competes with the likes of Spotify, Google Play Music and Amazon Music Unlimited, offering users access to millions of songs and a multitude of features, depending on their subscription.

Apple offers four paid-for subscription options, one of which is the Apple Music Family subscription. There's also an individual monthly subscription, individual annual subscription and Student subscription, as well as an option for Android device users.

This feature focuses on the Apple Music Family subscription, detailing everything you need to know from how much it costs to what it offers and where it is available.

The Apple Music Family plan costs $14.99/month in the US or £14.99/month in the UK and it includes access to Apple Music for up to six users, just like the Spotify Premium for Family and Google Play Music Family Plan.

To use an Apple Music Family subscription with other people in your family, you'll need to set up Family Sharing using a supported device. If you set up Family Sharing, you will automatically become the family organiser.

The Apple Music Family plan not only offers access for up to six users, but each of those users will have their own individual account, which will allow them to stream ad-free music and videos, access 50 million songs and their iTunes library, listen online or offline and download 100,000 songs to their library.

Family plan users will also get access across their devices, whilst also being able to see what friends are listening to and get access to Beats 1 live and on-demand radio shows.

They can choose what they share and when they share it with other members of the Family plan, or decide not to share at all, and they will also be able to share iTunes purchases if they have setup iCloud Family sharing.

The Apple Music Family plan is available globally, including the US, UK and Australia. You can see whether Apple Music Family plan is available in your country by heading here.

You can subscribe to the Apple Music Family plan from an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, PC, or an Android device. If you already have an Apple Music Individual or Student subscription, you can change it to a Family subscription. Following the steps from Apple's support page here will help you manage your subscription options.

If someone already has Apple Music as an Individual or Student, renewal of that subscription is automatically cancelled when they join a Family plan.

If you are signing up to Apple Music from scratch, you'll find step-by-step instructions on how to setup a Family plan for Mac or PCs on this Apple support page.

We've detailed how to sign up for Apple Music Family plan on iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch immediately below. Scroll a little further down for instructions on how to sign up for Apple Music Family plan on an Android device.

Open the Apple Music app If you don't see an Apple Music screen, tap 'For You' at the bottom of the screen If you're joining Apple Music for the first time or previously used a trial, tap the trial offer If you currently subscribe to Apple Music, tap 'Sign In', then change to a Family subscription. Tap the Family option, then tap 'Start Trial'. If prompted, sign in with the Apple ID and password that you use with the iTunes Store. You might be asked to validate your billing info, but you won't be billed the full monthly price until after the trial ends. Add a valid payment method and tap 'Join'. If prompted, agree to the terms and conditions. Choose genres and artists that you like. You can also see what your friends are listening to and get notifications when artists release new music.

Family members already set up in Family Sharing will automatically have access to Apple Music following the steps above. If you don't have access, ask the family organiser to invite you to join Family Sharing.

Download the Apple Music app from Google Play. Open the Apple Music app. If you don't see an Apple Music screen, tap the three vertical dots, then tap 'For You'. If you're joining Apple Music for the first time or previously used a trial, tap the trial offer. If you currently subscribe to Apple Music, tap 'Sign In', then change to a Family subscription. Tap the Family option, then tap Start Trial. If prompted, sign in with the Apple ID and password that you use with the iTunes Store. If you don't have an Apple ID, click 'Create New Apple ID'. You might be asked to validate your billing info, but you won't be billed the full monthly price until after the trial ends. Add a valid payment method and tap 'Join'. If prompted, agree to the terms and conditions. Choose genres and artists that you like. You can also see what your friends are listening to and get notifications when artists release new music.

To turn on iCloud Family Sharing: Tap the three vertical dots > Account Settings > Manage Membership > Manage Family.