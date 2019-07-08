Apple has updated one of its oldest apps, but the reason is odd, to say the least.

Apple is launching a new version of Texas Hold'em, a card game it first released before the App Store was even a thing. The 13-year-old app has been redesigned with crisper visuals, more characters, and a handful of new features. Apple said it is to "celebrate the 10 year anniversary of the App Store" -- although the App Store turned 11 this July.

Originally available for iPod, Texas Hold'em came to the iPhone in 2008, and then Apple yanked the game in 2011. Now, it's back with the same name and app store listing. It adds 10 poker venues, the ability to work offline, multiplayer with up to eight friends, first-person or top-down gameplay options, and granular views of hints, stats, and ratings.

The new update also adds more modern graphics and 64-bit architecture. It'll eat up about 1.5 GB of space on your iPod Touch, iPhone, or iPad.

Keep in mind Apple is also preparing to launch its Apple Arcade game subscription service soon. It'll let users pay a monthly rate to play as many different participating games as they want. More than 100 new and exclusive games will be included at launch, and it'll live inside the App Store in its own dedicated tab, instead of launching as a whole new app.

That said, the new Texas Hold'em is a free app with no in-app purchases. (Previously, it was a $4.99 app.) You can download it now.