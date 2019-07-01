Many of us use our smartphones to take photos and if you're anything like us, you'll probably have thousands of images on your device. For iOS users, these photos automatically file into the Apple Photos app, which is available on iPhone, iPad and Mac.

It's possible to use a third party app - like Google Photos - but for those who stick with the native Apple Photos app, this feature guides you through how to get the most out of it on your iPhone.

The Apple Photos app has four tabs on iPhone: Photos, For You, Albums and Search.

Photos: Presents all the photos on your device. From this tab, you can favourite photos, delete photos, hide photos, create albums and view your photos by day, week/month or year.

For You: Features your Memories, Shared Album activity and the best moments from your library, curated by Apple. You'll also find suggestions about some photos that might look better with an effect, as well as some photos with sharing recommendations for certain friends or family, depending on who is in the photos.

Albums: Displays all the albums you have created, and the ones that have been created for you - such as Instagram and WhatsApp. It's also where you will find Shared Albums, People and Places albums and a list of Media Types, offering quick access to all your videos, hidden photos or screenshots, for example.

Search: Allows you to search your photos by typing in things like 'Holiday' or 'Concert', but you can also search by People and Places too.

If you favourite a photo, it will appear in the Albums section of the Photos app in a Favourites folder, allowing you to find it easily.

Open Apple Photos > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap on the photo you want to favourite > Tap on the heart at the bottom.

If you delete a photo, it will appear in the Albums section of the Photos app within Recently Deleted. After a month, the photos in this folder will automatically delete but until then, you can recover them.

Open Apple Photos > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap on the photo you want to delete > Tap on the bin in the right-hand corner > Delete Photo.

As with deleting one photo, multiple photos you delete will also appear in the Recently Deleted folder of the Albums section of the app. To delete several photos at once:

Open Apple Photos > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap 'Select' in the top right corner > Start selecting the photos you want to delete > Tap the bin in the bottom right-hand corner > Delete [x] Photos.

Tip: If the photos you are selecting are next to each other, you can select them quickly by sliding your finger across your screen without lifting it off.

It's possible to hide a photo on Apple Photos, meaning it will only appear in the Hidden Photos folder in the Albums section and not in your main library.

Open Apple Photos > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left corner > Tap on the photo you want to hide > Press the Share icon (square with arrow) in bottom left corner > Scroll across to 'Hide' within the bottom set of icons.

Sharing a photo or multiple photos through the Photos app is simple.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap 'Select' in the top right corner > Select the photos you want to share > Press the Share icon (square with arrow) in the bottom left of your screen > Select the service or app you want to share your photo(s) using.

The Photos app will also suggest certain people you might want to share a set of photos with, whilst also allowing you to share with other people, sending a link in Messages.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap on the location and date range above the selection of images you want to share > Tap on the three dots in the blue circle in the top right of your screen > Share Photos.

From here, you can select the photos you want to share from the group of photos and you'll also see the suggestion of who Apple Photos thinks you might want to share the set of photos with. Press 'Next' > Tick or Untick the suggested person and add any extras > Share in Messages.

The Photos app organises photos by date, whilst also offering location information if you have your location turned on. When in the daily view, you can select an entire day of photos to share, delete or add to an album quickly.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap 'Select' in the top right corner > Tap 'Select' on the day you want to share, delete or add to an album > Deselect any photos you don't want to share, delete or add to an album within that day by unticking them > Tap on the Share icon, Add to or Bin icon at the bottom of your display.

You might have started selecting images to delete, share or add to an album but you have two similar and you're not sure which is the better one to pick.

Rather than coming out of select mode, if you have an iPhone with 3D Touch, you can hold down on the thumbnail picture you want to see whilst still in select mode. This will bring the picture up on the screen for as long as you continue to hold down on your display. Once you let go, you'll return to where you left off in select mode.

Note: The iPhone XR and iPhone SE are not 3D Touch compatible. Any other iPhone newer than the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus has 3D Touch on board, including the 6S and 6S Plus.

If you've scrolled up through your photos and you want to get back to your most recent photos, just tap the Photos tab in the bottom left corner again and it will zoom back to your latest shots.

Open the Photos app > Select the Albums tab > Select Favourites. If you don't see it, select 'See All' in the top right corner and it will appear in your list of albums.

Open the Photos app > Select the Albums tab > Scroll down to Media Types > Select Videos. You'll then be taken to all your videos.

If you want to share, delete or add a video to an album, tap 'Select' in the top right corner and select your videos followed by the respective icon at the bottom of the screen.

Open the Photos app > Select the Albums tab > Scroll down to Media Types > Select Screenshots. You'll then be taken to all your screenshots.

If you want to share, delete or add a screenshot to an album, tap 'Select' in the top right corner and select your screenshots followed by the respective icon at the bottom of the screen.

Open the Photos app > Select the Albums tab > Scroll down to Media Types > Select Selfies. You'll then be taken to all your selfies.

If you want to share, delete or add a selfie to an album, tap 'Select' in the top right corner and select your selfies followed by the respective icon at the bottom of the screen.

Open the Photos app > Select the Albums tab > Scroll down to Other Albums right at the bottom of the screen > Tap on Recently Deleted.

You'll then be able to see all your recently deleted photos, along with how long they have left before they are permanently deleted.

Once you delete a photo from your library, it will move to the Recently Deleted folder, where it will remain for 30 days. You'll need to go into this folder to permanently delete a photo from your phone.

To delete all the photos in the Recently Deleted folder, press 'Select' in the top right corner, followed by 'Delete All' in the bottom left.

You can also choose certain photos to delete. After you press 'Select', pick the photos you want to recover and press 'Delete' at the bottom of your screen.

You have 30 days to recover deleted photos after you initially delete them from your library thanks to the Recently Deleted folder. After 30 days, photos are automatically deleted and that's that. If you recover a photo, it will go back into your photo library.

To recover all the photos in the Recently Deleted folder, press 'Select' in the top right corner, followed by 'Recover All' in the bottom right.

You can also choose certain photos to recover. After you press 'Select', pick the photos you want to recover and press 'Recover' at the bottom of your screen.

The Photos section of the app will display your photos by day, week/month or year. It depends on how many photos you have for a particular week or month as to how they will appear. You'll see the date range for week/month, or year, along with locations where photos were taken.

Open Apple Photos > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Press the back arrow in the top left corner of your screen. This will take you to a week/monthly view of your photos. Tap the back arrow in the top left corner if your screen again to take you to a yearly view.

You might find that you're stuck in the year view of your photos and there is no forward arrow to take you back to monthly view or daily view. Instead, tap on an image to take you forward, and again if you need to. This will take you back to the largest thumbnail of your images possible.

Tap on the location and date range above images for more features

No matter what view you have your photos in, all have location information and the date range or year above a number of photos.

Tapping on this title bar will show take you to another screen that offers a number of options including the groups and people saved within the photos, a map of the places the photos were taken, related photos with the same people or in the same place, as well as the option to add the photos to your Memories, or share them.

It's easy enough to edit a photo in the Photos app, whether you want to make a slight rotation or change it to black and white.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen.

Editing options will then appear at the bottom of your screen under the photo.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap on the square icon with the arrows at the bottom of your screen > Adjust accordingly.

There are several ways to change a photo to black and white, with varying levels of control.

The simpler way is to open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap on the three circles icon at the bottom of your screen > Scroll across to the black and white options.

Alternatively, open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap on the circle with the dots around it > Select B&W > Adjust accordingly.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap on the three circles icon at the bottom of your screen > Scroll across till you find the filter you like.

The Photos app allows you to edit a photo's light balance, colour balance, exposure, brightness, shadows and contrast, among other elements.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap on the circle with the dots around it at the bottom of your screen > Open the Light, Colour and B&W tab accordingly. The Light tab is where you'll find contrast, shadows, exposure etc.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap the three dots in the circle at the bottom of your display > Press Mark Up > You can then add various marker style pen lines to your photo.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left of the display > Tap on the photo you want to edit > Click 'Edit' in the top right of your screen > Tap the magic wand icon in the top right of your screen.

Live photos capture a couple of seconds before you press the shutter button, with an aim to get the best shot. Apple then picks which frame it thinks is the best option but you can select a different still to be the best photo if you think differently.

Open the Photos app > Select the Live Photo you want to edit > Tap 'Edit' in the top right corner > Scroll between the stills at the bottom of the image > Press 'Make Key Photo' > Done.

You can also turn Live off by tapping Live at the top of the image. When highlighted in yellow, Live is on. It will say Off if you have successfully turned Live off.

In the For You section of the Photos app, Apple will offer some Effect Suggestions for photos it thinks could be made better by applying an effect, such as Studio Lighting or using the Loop effect on a Live Photo.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the For You tab > Scroll down to Effect Suggestions below Featured Photos. You'll find the effect suggestion below the image. Scroll across from right to left to see more Effect Suggestions.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the For You tab > Scroll down to Effect Suggestions > Tap on the photo you want to apply the Effect Suggestion to > Select 'Apply to Original'.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the For You tab > Scroll down to Effect Suggestions > Tap on the photo you want to revert back to the original image > Select 'Revert'.

The Photos app will create a movie of a set of photos when in a week, month or year view - it doesn't work when you're in the daily view. It's a great feature for holidays, for example, pulling together a highlight of your photos in an easy-to-watch view.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap on the location and date range above the selection of images you want to share (week, month or year view) > Tap on the three dots in the blue circle in the top right of your screen > Play Movie.

It's possible to edit the movie created by Apple Photos. You can select short, medium or long, as well as various moods for different music. You can also retitle it from the location it will be called by default and you can change which images are used if you add the movie to your Memories first.

Follow the instructions above to create the movie > Then tap once on the movie when it's playing > Change the length and music by selecting your preferences under the movie > Press Edit in the top right corner > Add to Memories.

From here, the next screen will allow you to change the title, font, title image, music, duration and the photos and videos used. Tap on each section on to change it, then press Done in the bottom left when you are finished.

Once you're happy with your movie and you've finished editing titles and images and music etc, you can then share your movie through the usual apps and services.

After you've hit 'Done' on your movie, you will be taken back to the screen with your movie and the mood and length options. In the bottom left corner is the Share icon - a square box with an arrow pointing upwards.

Tap on the Share icon, followed by the service you want to use to share, whether this be AirDrop, Messages, Shared Albums in Photos - more on those in a bit - WhatsApp, Facebook, etc. The movie will then export as a Full HD file and you can share away.

Apple's Memories feature in Photos will remind you of photos a year later or a couple of years later on the same day in the current year.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap on the location and date range above the selection of images you want to add to your Memories > Tap on the three dots in the blue circle in the top right of your screen > Press Add to Memories.

Any memories you add appear at the top of the For You tab, but you'll also see some memories curated for you too, such as Best of Last Month, Best of Last 4 Weeks and On This Day. You can delete any you don't want to remember though.

Open Photos > Tap on the For You tab > Tap on the Memory you want to delete > Tap on the three dots in the blue circle in the top right of your screen > Delete Memory.

Some Memories might be particular special to you, for example your wedding, an anniversary, a child's birthday etc. For those particularly special memories, you can favourite them.

Open Photos > Tap on the For You tab > Tap on the Memory you want to Add to Favourite Memory > Tap on the three dots in the blue circle in the top right of your screen > Add to Favourite Memory.

If you added a particular memory to your Favourite Memories but later decide you don't want to be reminded of it anymore, you can remove Memories from your Favourite Memories.

Open Photos > Tap on the For You tab > Tap on the Memory you want to Remove as a Favourite Memory > Tap on the three dots in the blue circle in the top right of your screen > Remove from Favourite Memories.

A Memory within the For You tab might have 20 great photos from an event but a couple of bad ones that you don't need in the Memory Movie. Don't worry though, you can delete individual photos from a Memory.

Open Photos > Tap on the For You tab > Tap on the Memory you want to edit > Hit 'Select' at the top right of the photos below the Memory Movie > Select the images you want to delete > Press the bin in the bottom right corner.

Tip: If you click on 'Show More' in the top left corner above the photos and below the Memory Movie, the image thumbnails will reduce in size to make it easier to select.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the For You tab at the bottom > Scroll down to the bottom. Slide across from right to left for the latest photo uploads to any Shared Albums.

Press 'See All' above the photos next to Shared Album Activity on the right to see all activity within your Shared Albums and give specific photos a thumbs up. You can also tap on a photo in the Shared Album Activity section to see all activity.

There are a couple of ways to add photos to an existing Album. It's also possible to do it through the photo itself. Here is how to do it from the Albums tab though.

Open the Photos app > Click on the Albums tab > Tap on the Album you want to add a photo to > Press 'Select' in the top right corner of your screen > Press 'Add' at the bottom of your screen > Select the photos you want to add to your Album > Press 'Done'.

Alternatively, open Apple Photos > Tap on the Photos tab in the bottom left > Tap Select in the top right corner > Select the photos you want to add to a new or existing album > Press 'Add To' at the bottom of your screen > Select an existing album or press New Album.

If you select New Album, you'll need to name it and hit Save.

Open the Photos app > Click on the Albums tab > Tap on the Album you want to add a photo to > Press 'Select' in the top right corner of your screen > Select the photos you want to remove > Press the bin icon in the bottom right of your screen > Remove from Album.

The photo will remain in your library but it will be removed from your album. You can select delete if you want to remove it from your album and library.

Open the Photos app > Click on the Albums tab > Press 'See All' > Tap 'Edit' in the top right corner > Press the red circle with the line in the top left of the album you want to delete > Delete Album.

There are a couple of different ways to create a new album. You can do it by selecting the photos you want to put into an album, or you can create the album and then add the photos to it.

The latter way requires you to open the Photos app > Click on the Albums tab > Press the '+' in the top left corner > Select 'New Album' or 'New Shared Album' > Name your Album.

When creating a new Shared Album, you will have the option of adding the contacts you want to share the album with, after which you'll need to hit Create. For a standard new Album, you'll name it and then press Save, after which you can add photos to it and press Done.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Albums tab > Scroll down to Shared Albums > Select 'See All' in the right corner of the section > Tap 'Edit' in the top right corner of your display > Tap on the red circle with the line in the middle at the top left corner of the Shared Album you want to delete > Delete.

Apple Photos allows you to see your photos on a map so you can look at where you have been and where you've taken photos. It also means you can quickly find the photos you took on your holiday to New York, for example.

Open Apple Photos > Tap on the Albums tab > Scroll down to People & Places > Tap on Places > You'll then be able to move around the world map. Anywhere you have taken photos with your phone will appear in the respective city.

Apple Photos will recognise people in your photos, pulling them into the People & Places section where you will then be able to label them. It's great for when it comes to searching, allowing you to search for 'Mum' or your partners name and see all the pictures in your library with them in it.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Albums tab > Scroll down to People & Places > Tap on People. A number of cards will be here with faces on them. Tap on a card with a person you want to label > Press 'Add Name' at the top of your screen > Type the name of the person > Select the person from your contact list.

If there are other photos that Apple thinks is the same person but it hasn't confirmed them, these will then appear. Deselect any photos that aren't the person in question and press 'Done'.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Albums tab > Scroll down to People & Places > Tap on People > Tap on the person you want to check for additional photos of > Tap on the blue circle in the top right of your screen with the three dots in it > Select 'Confirm Additional Photos' > Select 'Yes' to 'No' for any photos that come up > Done.

You might have multiple people saved within your People & Places section. They are organised alphabetically, which means your partner or child might be further down the list than you would like. Don't worry though, you can favourite them to put them at the top of the list when you hit the People section.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Albums tab > Scroll down to People & Places > Tap on People > Tap the heart on the card of the person you want to favourite.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Albums tab > Scroll down to People & Places > Tap on People > Press 'Select' in the top right corner > Select the person you want to remove > Remove > Remove from People Album.

The search function on Apple Photos allows you to search your photos by typing in things like 'Holiday' or 'Concert', but you can also search by People and Places too.

Open the Photos app, click on the Search tab in the bottom right and start by searching for something related to the photo you are looking for in the search bar at the top. You might remember it was in a nightclub, or on your birthday for example.

Categories appear under the search bar, like 'Baby', 'Summer', '2017', and all these categories have a number next to them relating to the number of photos within that category relating to the search term you have used.

People also appear in the categories so you might search for 'Concert' and you might have gone with your friend 'Lucy'. If there was a photo of you and Lucy together, you'll find it if you tap on Lucy's name at the top of the categories.

You can also search for people directly in the search bar too, or places and all the photos in your library relating to the person or place you searched for will appear.

It's also worth noting you can select numerous categories for the search bar - similar to how you select multiple email addresses when sending an email - and they will appear in the search bar at the top alongside each other, narrowing the search.

For example, you could search for your partner's name, select it if it appears in the categories below, then type in 'Baby', select that from the categories, then type in 'Summer' and select that. You'd then press Search in the bottom right of your screen and you'd get any photos of your partner with a baby in the summer come back. It's excellent.

If you don't want to use the search bar, you can scroll down the Search tab and you'll find a People section you can swipe though, as well as Places, Categories and Groups.

Open the Photos app > Tap on the Search tab > Scroll to the bottom where you will hit the Recently Searched section > Tap Clear on the right.