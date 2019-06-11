  1. Home
Revolut now supports Apple Pay in the UK and 15 other European countries

- Plus, here's how to use Apple Pay with Revolut

If you're an Apple device owner who uses Revolut, you may be happy hear to that the UK financial tech startup has added Apple Pay support.

Revolut, which offers a mobile banking service, said the payment option is now available for users in 16 European countries. It first started working with Apple Pay in May, but only in the UK. Now, the list of supported countries includes Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, and Spain.

Revolut said its customers have been requesting Apple Pay for a long time: "So we are delighted to kick off our rollout . . . This is a very positive step forward in enabling our customers to use their money in the way that they want to.”

RevolutRevolut now supports Apple Pay in the UK and 15 other European countries image 2

How to use Apple Pay with Revolut

To get started with Apple Pay, simply add your Revolut card in the Apple Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch, and to the Wallet and Apple Pay settings on iPad. Just add the details you’ve been given for your Revolut physical or virtual card, and you’ll be ready to start spending right away.

Here is Apple's official Apple Pay FAQ page with step-by-step instructions on how to add a card in the Wallet app.

For more about how Apple Pay works, see our guide here.

