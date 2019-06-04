Apple has launched a new feature called "Sign in with Apple" that has the potential to change the way we perceive Apple in the future and turn the company from being just a hardware manufacturer into a fully fledged gatekeeper of our privacy across the web.

The feature, announced at WWDC amongst a flurry of announcements about iOS 13 and MacOS Catalina centres around the ideology that you'll be able to use Apple's new offering to sign into websites and apps without having to give out access to information such your name, email address, or contact details.

It will, for example, allow you to create a fake email address so you don't get spam and enables you to tailor what data you give to websites and apps. No more open access to your friends, what you post on social media, when's your birthday, or what your dating status is.

"That's good news because we each get a unique random address, and this means you can disable any one of them at any time when you’re tired of hearing from that app," said Craig Federighi, Apple's man in charge of software at Apple as he announced the new feature.

At the moment many apps and sites opt to allow you to sign in via Google, Facebook, Linkedin, or set up an account with the site directly, but all currently ask for access to a range of information, most of which, many consumers feel isn't necessary. Does the app you order pizza through really need your date of birth for example?

By using such services opens you up to having to give an array of information that you might not want to give.

Apple, who is pushing privacy with virtually every announcement it makes at the moment, is keen to play on recent data breaches and attitudes towards Facebook and Google's policies of tailoring advertising to you to tell us that its approach is not only valid but vital.

But rather than just about winning cheap shots at the Google and Facebook in the short term, I believe the move is a much bigger play into making Apple the gatekeeper of privacy in apps and the wider web.

That move will not only transform the way we think of the company over the next decade, but also sets it up to become much more than a company that makes the iPhone and some other hardware.

It's the start of a much bigger play by Apple to talk to both Apple and non-Apple customers to start to see them as the gatekeepers of your personal details on the web and beyond.

And if you think about it, that all makes sense. Although Apple has yet to fully detail the service that will go live later this year, everything will be controlled with your Apple ID and developers will be able to add the "Sign in with Apple" feature to their apps and websites.

On Apple devices that support it, the feature will tie in with Face ID and Touch ID and that will make signing into other services incredibly easy.

But it also means that people, regardless of whether they own an iPhone or other Apple device will start to use and see Apple as a privacy protector and that is going to be invaluable in a future where Apple has eyes on financial and health services.

I can easily see a future where people have an Apple "privacy" account even though they don't own an Apple device.

By offering to protect you against aggressive data collecting apps and services, it not only gives something to the consumer, but directly highlights and damages Facebook and Google's collect all the data mantra, and that move will only damage or force those companies to change.

Of course, there is a caveat to all of this. Developers will have to adopt the new features and that means them giving up on access to the data that they might have come to enjoy.

Apple is countering that with a the requirement that it must be an option for users in apps that support third-party sign-in when it is commercially available later this year.

But in the age of GDPR I'm not sure many want the responsibility of owning that data anyway, and you could argue that if consumers embrace the service, app developers and websites will be forced to embrace it to. If you're a developer and offer sign in with Google or Facebook you'll have to include Apple's offering.

It might have been covered quickly at the event, but I suspect it will be the announcement that will have a profound impact over the months and years to come, and kickstart Apple's transition from a hardware company into the services business it now so desperately wants to become.