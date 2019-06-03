  1. Home
Dark Mode finally confirmed for iOS 13 - you can also swipe on the keyboard

As previously rumoured, Apple has announced Dark Mode for iOS that, like the mode already available on macOS, transforms the visual appearance on the menu screens, notifications and many apps on an iPhone.

The company officially showed it for the first time during its WWDC keynote presentation.

The home screen gets some darker zones when Dark Mode is enabled, but it is more noticeable in apps like Apple News, Music and Calendar.

With a black background instead of the usual white, supported apps keep their clean look except they swap white backgrounds for black, while the text is reversed too.

We think you'll agree that makes for a very different look, when you check out the demo screens.

AppleiOS Dark Mode finally confirmed - you can also swipe on the keyboard image 4

There is some debate over whether looking at a black screen with white text is better than the opposite, but it's good to have it if you fancy a change.

Dark Mode will be coming with iOS 13 when it is launched later this year.

The new iOS will also bring with it a SwiftKey-style keyboard swiping feature too. You won't need a separate app, it will be added at the base level.

Some people have been asking for this for years, so better late than never.

