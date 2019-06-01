Apple has been making a big privacy push in the last year, and it looks like it has no plans to stop that any time soon.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple might announce new limitations to third-party tracking in kids’ apps, thus making it harder for third-party companies to collect information about your child's browsing habits and even personally identifiable information like name, age, and favourite books and shows. It's assumed this announcement will happen during the 2019 Worldwide Developers Conference on 3 June.

In April, Apple enforced a ban on apps that helped parents limit what their kids can do on a phone. Some critics claimed Apple's control over its App Store and apps is anti-competitive, while others have wondered if Apple is planning to introduce its own app for parents and kids. While that's not been revealed, it's interesting Apple supposedly wants to start limiting ad tracking in kids apps now.

There has been no confirmation from Apple about this news story, but we suspect to hear more from the company during Monday’s keynote. For more about what is expected to be announced at WWDC 2019, see our guide here.