Apple will supposedly break up iTunes into new Music, Video, and Podcast apps in the upcoming MacOS 10.15 update, according to recent reports. Plus, it's preparing to launch the new TV app for Mac. And now, we’ve been treated to our first look at two of these upcoming apps.

Courtesy of 9to5Mac, and just a few days ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference, screenshot images of the Apple Music and Apple TV apps for MacOS 10.15 have leaked online. The new apps look very similar to the existing iTunes desktop app. The Apple Movies app features many options at the top of the screen, including for Watch Now, Movies, TV Shows, Kids, and Library.

Each of those will likely have their own sidebar menu, according to 9to5Mac. And the screenshot for Apple Music shows the playback control at the top and a left menu bar with menu options. From there, you can find new music recommended to based on your interests or from the radio sections. In a separate category, you can access your library of saved songs or any tunes from iTunes.

Earlier this month, we first learned the new standalone Music app would be a lot like iTunes. It isn't even a Marzipan app. So, it won't be a new app built from the ground up, and it won't share code with Apple’s existing Music app on iOS. Instead, the new Music app for MacOS will be a regular Mac app that works and sounds an awful like iTunes, but with a minor face lift and maybe new tricks.

Clearly, we need to learn much more about these apps, but we expect to hear all about them at WWDC, which kicks off next Monday.