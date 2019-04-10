Apple might finally answer our prayers by killing iTunes.

The much-hated media management software will reportedly be split up into separate Music, TV, and Podcasts apps with the next version of MacOS, according to 9to5Mac and Steve Troughton-Smith. The new apps will be Marzipan applications, like the new Apple News app on the Mac, and it will have the same codebase and look like their counterparts on iOS devices.

The upcoming Music app will most likely serve up access to the Apple Music streaming service, while the TV app could be a home for Apple’s upcoming Apple TV+ service. Podcasts app would, naturally, be all about podcasts. Keep in mind there's already a Books app for MacOS, but that could get a Marzipan version so it's more like the iOS app that launched last with iOS 12.

In its current form, the iTunes app is a one-stop shop for all sorts of media, which, before the age of streaming services, made a tonne of sense. Being able to go to one place to buy or rent an album, movie, or TV series was once quite convenient. After all, you also needed it to sync your content to your iPod or iPhone. But the desktop app is less important now and convoluted.

There is the issue of iTunes being a strong brand name, however. But with the emergence of Apple Music, that is shifting, and the new Apple TV services will only help push people away from the comfort zone of iTunes. Still, little information is available about its replacement apps.

Apple is expected to give us more details and possibly roll out the new apps at its annual WWDC conference that begins on 3 June. Last year, the company used its conference to show off iOS 12, MacOS Mojave, and a slew of other updates, so it's extremely likely we'll hear more soon.