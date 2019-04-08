  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

iTunes on desktop being split into separate Music, Podcasts and TV apps?

|
Pocket-lint iTunes on desktop being split into separate Music, Podcasts and TV apps?
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide
Best iPhone apps: The ultimate guide

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith has uncovered evidence that Apple is planning to break up its iTunes app for desktop, replacing it with dedicated Music and Podcasts apps, as well as a possible Books revamp. 

Smith states that he believes this coincides with the breakaway of Apple's new TV+ app, separating media forms into their own apps. This new selection of apps could also include a new Books app which includes Audiobooks as well as the current e-books. 

In its current form, iTunes is a one-stop shop for all manner of media which, before the age of streaming everything, made a lot of sense.

Being able to go to just one place and buy/rent an album, movie or TV series was quite convenient. After all, you used to need it to sync that content to your iPod or iPhone.

Now, with Apple Music streaming and the upcoming Apple TV+ and Apple News+ services, the desktop app has become convoluted and confusing. 

There is the issue of iTunes being a strong brand name in its own right. There's a lot of mindshare, and a lot of history there. 

But with the emergence of Apple Music, that mindshare is shifting, and the new Apple TV services will only help push people away from the comfort zone of iTunes. 

Apple is expected to roll out the new apps at its annual WWDC conference which will begin on 3 June. Last year, the company used its conference to show off iOS 12 and MacOS Mojave. 

For 2019, it's expected we'll see iOS 13 and MacOS 10.15. 

PopularIn Apps
iTunes on desktop being split into separate Music, Podcasts and TV apps?
If you can find 50 people you can now call them all at once with Skype
What are Snap Games, how do they work, and which titles are available?
How to listen to Apple Music on Amazon Fire TV devices
Plex gets a snazzy new interface on Roku and Apple TV
WhatsApp plugs a huge privacy hole with this small update