iTunes on desktop being split into separate Music, Podcasts and TV apps?

Developer Steve Troughton-Smith has uncovered evidence that Apple is planning to break up its iTunes app for desktop, replacing it with dedicated Music and Podcasts apps, as well as a possible Books revamp.

Smith states that he believes this coincides with the breakaway of Apple's new TV+ app, separating media forms into their own apps. This new selection of apps could also include a new Books app which includes Audiobooks as well as the current e-books.

I am now fairly confident based on evidence I don't wish to make public at this point that Apple is planning new (likely UIKit) Music, Podcasts, perhaps even Books, apps for macOS, to join the new TV app. I expect the four to be the next wave of Marzipan apps. Grain of salt, etc — Steve Troughton-Smith (@stroughtonsmith) April 5, 2019

In its current form, iTunes is a one-stop shop for all manner of media which, before the age of streaming everything, made a lot of sense.

Being able to go to just one place and buy/rent an album, movie or TV series was quite convenient. After all, you used to need it to sync that content to your iPod or iPhone.

Now, with Apple Music streaming and the upcoming Apple TV+ and Apple News+ services, the desktop app has become convoluted and confusing.

There is the issue of iTunes being a strong brand name in its own right. There's a lot of mindshare, and a lot of history there.

But with the emergence of Apple Music, that mindshare is shifting, and the new Apple TV services will only help push people away from the comfort zone of iTunes.

Apple is expected to roll out the new apps at its annual WWDC conference which will begin on 3 June. Last year, the company used its conference to show off iOS 12 and MacOS Mojave.

For 2019, it's expected we'll see iOS 13 and MacOS 10.15.