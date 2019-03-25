Apple is finally bringing magazines to Apple News, with a new subscription service called Apple News+.

Over five million articles are read on Apple News each month, making it the "No. 1 news app", according to CEO Tim Cook. The app curates and surfaces news stories from supported news publishers. But, going forward, it'll be doing the same with supported magazine publishers.

While talking about News+, Apple previewed magazine covers in the background from Rolling Stone, Variety, TIME, and National Geographic. Over 300 publications will be on offer, including Golf Digest, The Hollywood Reporter, The Los Angeles Times, and The Wall Street Journal.

The Apple News app will still show the Top Stories, Trending Stories, and For You tabs. But now there's a new News+ tab with a My Magazines section. You'll also see categories like Browse the Catalogue, Featured, Business and Finance, and Travel - all curated by Apple News editors.

The new Apple News+ service will show magazines with animated covers, Apple said. We can apparently expect an immersive design experience, complete with full-screen images, infographics, and a table of contents.

Here's how it looks on the iPhone:

Apple News+ is available now in the US and Canada for iOS and MacOS devices. It is launching with support for both English and French. It costs $9.99 a month, with the first month free, and there's no extra charge for Family Sharing. Each person in a family will get unlimited access.

Apple said its News+ service will come to Australia and Europe later this year, likely in autumn 2019, starting with the UK.

