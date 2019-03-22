Apple will host its spring event this coming Monday, 25 March in the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino.

Titled "It's show time", the media briefing is expected to centre on the company's much-rumoured, Netflix-rivalling video streaming service, as well as one or two other content platforms.

If you're not lucky enough to be in Apple Park at the time, you can watch it streamed live online through a web browser, on Apple TV or through iTunes.

However, there is another way to watch it, which could appeal greatly to Apple diehards who really want to hang on Tim Cook's every word: Apple will stream the event live in Apple Stores around the world.

Yep, that's right. You can watch the launch of the new software and services screened on a massive telly in a shop. You lucky people.

Locations that are hosting the event include the Regent Street flagship store in London, plus Covent Garden, Liverpool, Southampton, and Manchester Arndale. There are many others taking part in the UK too.

There are also stores across the US, in Paris and Italy, which will broadcast the event. You can find out if there's one near you on Apple's list here.

You can also see what time you need to show up by in our guide, with the local start times listed here.