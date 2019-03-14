Apple to kick off WWDC 2019 on 3 June

Apple has announced it will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from 3 June through June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center.

One of the event invites (seen above) depicts an exploding robot brain with coding-related symbols emerging from the blast. Another circulated invite showed the phrase: "Write code. Blow minds." In a press release sent to the media, Apple said we can expect it to "celebrate the breakthrough work of developers who are creating new experiences in areas including machine learning, augmented reality, health and fitness, and more".

Apple also confirmed this year’s conference will once again feature guest speakers, alongside technical sessions and hands-on labs for developers. Keep in mind that, beyond allowing the company to meet with developers from around the world, WWDC is typically used to announce new software updates and hardware products. For instance, we are expecting Apple to introduce iOS 13, macOS 10.15, tvOS 13, and watchOS 6.

This will be Apple's 30th WWDC event. Developers can now register to attend, but to enter, they must already be a member of the Apple Developer Program or the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Registration ends 20 March at 5pm PT. Apple will then use a lottery system to decide who gets to attend. It'll announce the results by 21 March. If selected, attendees must buy a $1,599 ticket.

The event's main keynote will be held on 3 June and live streamed so that consumers around the world can watch in real time and get a first look at the new operating systems and the new hardware, if there is any. It's unclear if we should expect new hardware this time around.

If you want to watch the action unfold, head over to the Apple Developer site or fire up the WWDC app on your iOS device or Apple TV on 3 June.