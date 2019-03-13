  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

How to listen to Apple Music tunes on Amazon Fire TV devices

|
Pocket-lint How to listen to Apple Music tunes on Amazon Fire TV devices
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?
What is the Pocket-lint daily and how do you get it for free?

- It takes only a few seconds to set up

Apple has finally launched Apple Music, one of the most popular streaming services in the world, on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Apple Music reportedly has over 56 million subscribers worldwide. The service, which launched three years ago, is available in over 100 countries and provides access to a vast library of songs, original video, and internet radio station Beats 1. While new subscribers get a three-month free trial, the service does require a $9.99 monthly subscription. It also originally launched for iOS devices, but has since come to more devices.

You can access it on the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple CarPlay, Apple HomePod, as well as Android devices, Amazon Echo devices, Sonos speakers, and now, Amazon Fire TV devices. Here's how to get it up and running on your Amazon set-top box or dongle right now.

AppleApple image 1

How to set up Apple Music on Fire TV devices

The set-up process is very similar to how you set up Apple Music on Echo devices.

In fact, if you’ve already enabled Apple Music on an Amazon Echo, then your Fire TV device will automatically be able to use Apple Music. However, if you just now are looking to add the Apple Music, you’ll need to enable the skill. 

  1. Go to the Apple Music Alexa Skill in a browser or the Alexa app.
  2. Select the "Enable" button to enable the skill.
  3. Sign in to your Apple Music account with your Apple ID.
  4. Allow the Access Request.
  5. You can choose Apple Music as the default music provider for Alexa, if desired.
  6. Grab your Fire TV remote, tap the mic button, and tell Fire TV to "Play Apple Music".
  7. If it’s working correctly, you’ll hear something like: “Playing your song on Apple Music".
AppleApple image 2

Why is it coming to Fire TV now?

Apple Music hitting the Fire TV is another sign that Apple is slowly moving away from its old approach of forcing people to own an Apple device to use its services. It was only in December that Apple Music came to Echo devices, and with Apple's rumoured video streaming service due to launch, we suspect the company will want to continue opening up its services to other platforms.

Where is this available?

It's currently live in the US and "coming soon" to the UK.

PopularIn Apps
How to listen to Apple Music tunes on Amazon Fire TV devices
Marvel might be making a 'What If' alternate MCU history series for Disney+
Deal alert: Spotify Premium now comes with ad-supported Hulu for free
Netflix goes all in on Bandersnatch-style interactive content, more in the works
The World Wide Web hits 30 - but its inventor is concerned about a 'downward spiral'
Tidal Masters come to iOS at last, already available on Android