Apple has finally launched Apple Music, one of the most popular streaming services in the world, on Amazon Fire TV devices.

Apple Music reportedly has over 56 million subscribers worldwide. The service, which launched three years ago, is available in over 100 countries and provides access to a vast library of songs, original video, and internet radio station Beats 1. While new subscribers get a three-month free trial, the service does require a $9.99 monthly subscription. It also originally launched for iOS devices, but has since come to more devices.

You can access it on the Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Apple CarPlay, Apple HomePod, as well as Android devices, Amazon Echo devices, Sonos speakers, and now, Amazon Fire TV devices. Here's how to get it up and running on your Amazon set-top box or dongle right now.

The set-up process is very similar to how you set up Apple Music on Echo devices.

In fact, if you’ve already enabled Apple Music on an Amazon Echo, then your Fire TV device will automatically be able to use Apple Music. However, if you just now are looking to add the Apple Music, you’ll need to enable the skill.

Go to the Apple Music Alexa Skill in a browser or the Alexa app. Select the "Enable" button to enable the skill. Sign in to your Apple Music account with your Apple ID. Allow the Access Request. You can choose Apple Music as the default music provider for Alexa, if desired. Grab your Fire TV remote, tap the mic button, and tell Fire TV to "Play Apple Music". If it’s working correctly, you’ll hear something like: “Playing your song on Apple Music".

Apple Music hitting the Fire TV is another sign that Apple is slowly moving away from its old approach of forcing people to own an Apple device to use its services. It was only in December that Apple Music came to Echo devices, and with Apple's rumoured video streaming service due to launch, we suspect the company will want to continue opening up its services to other platforms.

It's currently live in the US and "coming soon" to the UK.