Apple News subscription service: What's the story so far?

Apple is reportedly preparing a paid news service, due to be announced during its 25 March "It's show time" event.

Before then, details about how much it might cost and which publishers are participating are now surfacing.

In short, the company is working with various publishers to offer a news and magazine service through its Apple News app. It is likely you will pay a monthly fee and then get content from those publishers, normally found behind their respective paywalls.

For more on the forthcoming news service, keep reading.

We've seen little information about what it will be called, with different reports cycling between describing it as an Apple News subscription service, Apple's news service, or Apple's news and magazine service. Suffice to say, there is no official name yet.

Apple’s upcoming subscription service will likely be made available through its Apple News app, which currently comes pre-installed on iPhone and iPad in supported countries like the US, UK and Australia. Apple also more recently brought its Apple News app to the Mac with the MacOS Mojave update. The app features both free and paywalled content from publishers. Users can also follow publications and topics to find more content.

At the moment, to access paywalled content, users need an active subscription. Apple doesn’t sell subscriptions; it merely authenticates subscriptions purchased outside of Apple News. Past reporting seems to suggest Apple News will significantly change with the introduction of a news subscription service. You can expect to directly pay Apple a monthly fee to access paywalled content from all participating publishers.

Keep in mind Apple also currently has an Apple News editorial team. Although this team does not publish original reporting, it does curate or highlight content from third parties (including Pocket-lint). It also sometimes features exclusive content, such as excerpts from new book releases. It's unclear how this editorial team will function going forward, though we suspect it'll still hand-pick news, magazine, and books for users to check out.

According to the New York Times, Apple has agreed a deal with The Wall Street Journal to feature its content on the new service.

However, it is said that the New York Times itself and the Washington Post have opted out of joining the service due to "the terms that the Silicon Valley company is demanding of its partners".

We're yet to hear of any UK partners.

Apple is hosting a dedicated services and software event on Monday 25 March. Called "It's show time", it is expected that the company's long-rumoured video streaming service and rival to Netflix will be announced alongside the new Apple News subscription platform.

The Wall Street Journal claimed Apple is seeking a potential $9.99 per month subscription fee.

The idea is that, for a single monthly fee, paid subscribers will get access to otherwise paywalled content. For publishers, Apple could bring to them a large audience of Apple users, who, up until now, may have been opposed paying for paywalls across multiple publications. However, Apple reportedly wants to keep 50 per cent of the revenue from each subscriber. Publishers are obviously not too keen with this arrangement.

No. Apple almost never confirms a product's existence before it launches.

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook has told analysts that new revenue streams are coming in 2019. He said: "On services, you will see us announce new services this year. There will more things coming. I don’t wanna tell you about what they are and I’m not gonna forecast precisely, the ramps and so forth. But they’re things that we feel really great about, that we’ve been working on for multiple years."

Apple bought an app, called Texture, which charges a monthly fee in return for access to mostly print magazines. You can still use Texture, but it might be integrated into Apple News. 9to5Mac spotted clues in recent iOS betas that suggest Apple is testing a paid "Apple News Magazines feature modeled after Texture". So, Apple’s news service could have both news and magazine sources.

That's about all we know right now. Let us know in the comments what you think about this news service. Would you pay $10 a month for it?