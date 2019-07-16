Apple previews new emoji ahead of World Emoji Day

Admit it: You love emoji.

In February we found out what this year's new emoji would be and now Apple has previewed 20 of its new emoji due out in September.

Unicode 11 is about to become Unicode 12, and with it will come hundreds of characters to better represent people with disabilities, skin tones, and relationships.

There will be some 230 new emoji in total when you count all the skin variations.

There's even new versions of “people holding hands” combinations with different genders and races. Over 70 gender variations, and people with hearing impairments, mechanical limbs, and wheelchairs are all represented.

Beyond more types of humans, Unicode 12 brings fun new animals and foods, including the much-requested Flamingo, Otter, Guide Dog, Waffle, Hindu Temple, Sari, Sloth, Mate, and White Heart. The Unicode Consortium has unveiled every new character here.

Following the creation of the new Emoji, it's then up to Apple and others to create their own designs based on the new emoji types.

While normally roughly the same, iOS and Android emoji do differ, with both camps being criticised over the years for getting it wrong.

In 2017 Google was forced to change its cheeseburger emoji because it had the cheese underneath the burger rather than on top of the patty, while both companies have slowly changed the design of the "pistol emoji" to be a water pistol rather than a gun over the years.

Apple has now shown off almost half of the new emojis it will be making available.

There's new disability-themed emoji, which Apple actually itself proposed to Unicode, further skin tone variations for the "holding hands" emoji, a Yawning Face emoji, as well as, a Safety Vest and a One-Piece Swimsuit offering.

Apple is also previewing three new animals: Sloth, Skunk, Flamingo, some food because you never know when you'll need a Garlic, Waffle, Falafel, Butter, or Ice Cube emoji and new objects including Parachute, Yo-Yo, and a Kite and a Ukulele.

For those that want to see all of them, Emojipedia also put all the original emoji designs together in a video. It said this is the sixth major emoji update since 2014.