Waze, the popular navigation app that Google owns, now supports CarPlay on devices running Apple's latest iOS update.

The iOS 12 update, for the first time, allows third-party map apps to be used with CarPlay. Previously, you had to use the built-in Apple Maps app. But, with iOS 12, which released last week for iPhone and iPad users, those who want to use Waze for mapping and navigation can finally do so through the CarPlay interface. Waze is well-known for offering granular traffic details, such as with crashes or construction.

Google Maps, Google's primarily Apple Maps rival, was also recently updated with CarPlay support. The main different between Google Maps and Waze is that Waze has reporting features and more guidance voices, among other things. As for Waze's CarPlay version, versus the standard iPhone version, it supports many of the same features, and even offers voice search, which is activated in-app instead of with Siri.

Waze's crowdsourced method to navigation is unique, but it will be familiar if you've used Android Auto. You can download it now from the Apple App Store for free. For more information about how CarPlay works, specifically, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.