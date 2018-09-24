  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Waze navigation finally comes to Apple CarPlay for iOS 12 users

|
Waze Waze navigation finally comes to Apple CarPlay for iOS 12 users
iOS 12 release date, news and features: Everything you need to know
iOS 12 release date, news and features: Everything you need to know

- It's about time!

Waze, the popular navigation app that Google owns, now supports CarPlay on devices running Apple's latest iOS update.

The iOS 12 update, for the first time, allows third-party map apps to be used with CarPlay. Previously, you had to use the built-in Apple Maps app. But, with iOS 12, which released last week for iPhone and iPad users, those who want to use Waze for mapping and navigation can finally do so through the CarPlay interface. Waze is well-known for offering granular traffic details, such as with crashes or construction.

Google Maps, Google's primarily Apple Maps rival, was also recently updated with CarPlay support. The main different between Google Maps and Waze is that Waze has reporting features and more guidance voices, among other things. As for Waze's CarPlay version, versus the standard iPhone version, it supports many of the same features, and even offers voice search, which is activated in-app instead of with Siri.

Waze's crowdsourced method to navigation is unique, but it will be familiar if you've used Android Auto. You can download it now from the Apple App Store for free. For more information about how CarPlay works, specifically, see Pocket-lint's in-depth guide here.

PopularIn Apps
Waze navigation finally comes to Apple CarPlay for iOS 12 users
Apple buys music recognition app Shazam
Skype calling coming to Amazon Echo and other Alexa devices
Change this Twitter setting to see tweets in reverse chronological order
Bonkers new animals imagined with the power of Photoshop
What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
Comments