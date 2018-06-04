Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates

Apple used its WWDC 2018 keynote to announce some of the amazing new features and functions coming to its operating systems across multiple platforms.

It detailed iOS 12, macOS Mojave (10.14), tvOS 12 and watchOS 5. All are seemingly coming this fall and will swim in some innovative, interesting and intriguing additions.

However, while iOS 12 will work on all the same devices that can run iOS 11 and tvOS 12 will run on the Apple TV 4K and Apple TV 4th generation, as expected, you might not be as lucky with the latest versions of watchOS or macOS. They may never work on your Apple Watch, Mac or MacBook.

That's because Apple is not supporting some old devices with its latest Mac and Watch updates.

If you have a first generation Apple Watch (AKA Series 0) you will not be able to install watchOS 5. You'll be stuck with watchOS 4 unless you replace your actual Watch with a later model.

Apple Watch Series 1

Apple Watch Series 2

Apple Watch Series 3

And macOS Mojave will only support Apple Macs made from 2012. This might come as a shock for those who run macOS High Sierra on older machines - some that even go as far back as 2009.

MacBook (Early 2015 or newer)

MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer)

MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer)

Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac (Late 2012 or newer)

iMac Pro (2017)

Mac Pro (Late 2013, plus mid 2010 and mid 2012 models with recommended Metal-capable GPU)

Of course, Apple can't support its hardware forever. Some new features need better processing to work and the older a machine is, the less powerful it can be.

It'll be a kick in the teeth for early adopters of the Watch, however. At least watchOS 4 is a more than decent build that is better that most other smartwatch operating systems. There is that.