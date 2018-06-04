Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay

Apple took to the stage at WWDC - its 2018 developer conference - and introduced a wide-range of new features coming to iOS 12, the next version of its mobile software due later in 2018.

Although the company didn't delve too deeply into CarPlay, it did pause to mention that one of the big changes coming to Apple's in-car software was support for third-party apps, highlighting some key navigation apps.

That's right, CarPlay is going to support Google Maps and Waze. That means that you'll be able to use Google Maps to navigate or get up-to-date traffic from Waze. Of course, both apps have been available for the iPhone for a long time, but now they'll be properly integrated into your car's dash via CarPlay.

It's likely to be a hugely popular step-forward for Apple CarPlay, giving you a little more choice on how you get to where you're driving.

There's no exact date on when iOS 12 will be released, but we'd bet on some time around October. There's a whole host more coming in the software update and you can read all about it in our dedicated iOS 12 feature.