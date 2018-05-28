How to turn off Find My iPhone and remove your device from it

Not everyone is a fan of Find My iPhone.

Apple's service makes it easy for you to track down your lost or stolen Apple device, but, for whatever reason, some people don't want that ability. If you find yourself among that crowd, no worries, we'll help you figure out how to turn off Find My iPhone. Or, if you’re no longer using an Apple device, and you want to remove it from Find My iPhone, we can help you with that, too. This guide covers everything.

Those of you who own an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, or Mac and want to turn off Find My iPhone can do so via the steps below.

On an iOS device, go to Settings > [your name] > iCloud (or Settings > iCloud) > and then turn off Find My [device]. You can also remove your device by turning off iCloud completely on that device. Turning off Apple's iCloud subsequently turns off all iCloud features on the device.

On a Mac, choose Apple menu > System Preferences > click iCloud > and then deselect Find My Mac. You can also remove your device by turning off iCloud completely on that device. Turning off Apple's iCloud subsequently turns off all iCloud features on the device.

To turn off Find My iPhone for Apple Watch or AirPods, you have to remove them from from Find My iPhone on iCloud.com. So, turn off Apple Watch or put AirPods in their case to make them go offline, then log in to iCloud.com, go to Find My iPhone, click All Devices, select the offline device, and click Remove from Account. If you don’t see Remove from Account, click All Devices again, then click the "X" button next to the device.

If you no longer have the iOS device, Mac, Apple Watch, or AirPods because you gave it away or sold it, you can still remove it from your Find My iPhone app. However, you need to remotely erase the device first. You can do this from iCloud.com or the Find My iPhone app.

Log in to iCloud.com, then go to Find My iPhone, and click All Devices.

Now, select the device you want to erase. To erase an iOS device or Apple Watch, enter your Apple ID credentials and answer the security questions or enter the verification code that is sent to your other devices. To erase a Mac, do the same thing. If either device is offline, the remote erase begins the next time it’s online. You receive an email when the device is erased, Apple said.

Finally, when the device is erased, log back into iCloud.com, click All Devices, find your device, and click Remove from Account.

Again, you need to remotely erase a device before you can remove it. Sign in to the Find My iPhone app with your Apple ID credentials. In the Devices list, tap the device you want to erase and remove. Tap Actions, tap Erase [device], then enter your Apple ID credentials. If the device is offline, the remote erase begins the next time it’s online. When the device is erased, tap Remove from Account.

If you don’t see Remove from Account, tap the green arrow, swipe left on the device, then tap Remove.

