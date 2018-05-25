Steam Link arrives on Android as expected but is barred from iOS by Apple

Valve has received an unexpected set-back in its games streaming plans. Earlier this month we wrote that it was to release Steam Link for Android and iOS, which enables you to stream full PC games to your mobile device over a home network.

You need a decent games PC to do so, but using Steam and the Steam Link app, you can play the games stored on your computer on a tablet or phone remotely - with some wireless controllers supported. So far, so good.

However, while the beta version of Steam Link was released for Android this week, and is available on Google Play now, Apple has changed its mind about allowing it to be downloaded for iOS devices.

Even though it was formally approved by Apple on 7 May, it rejected the app before release. Valve is clearly upset and put out a statement saying as much: "On Monday, 7 May, Apple approved the Steam Link app for release. On Weds, 9 May, Valve released news of the app. The following morning, Apple revoked its approval citing business conflicts with app guidelines that had allegedly not been realised by the original review team," it said.

"Valve appealed, explaining the Steam Link app simply functions as a LAN-based remote desktop similar to numerous remote desktop applications already available on the App Store. Ultimately, that appeal was denied leaving the Steam Link app for iOS blocked from release. The team here spent many hours on this project and the approval process, so we're clearly disappointed. But we hope Apple will reconsider in the future."

There is no word on the exact reason for Apple's u-turn, nor do we know a timescale on when the Steam Link app might be resubmitted for approval.

We'll keep you informed when we find out more.