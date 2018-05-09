Apple could soon let you subscribe to video services via its TV app

Apple is expected to add a new capability to its TV app this year.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple wants to copy Amazon by offering customers the ability to subscribe to video streaming services from its TV app. Currently, customers need to individually download and subscribe to those services, like Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Now, and Showtime. Apple reportedly wants to streamline that process; It'll soon offer subscribe options for them in the TV app.

That means if you own an iOS device or Apple TV, the TV app will become a centralised hub for you to not only universally search for and browse shows and movies from services but also subscribed to them. The thing is, Bloomberg doesn’t mention which services Apple is talking to about a partnership. Amazon’s Prime Video Channel subscriptions includes services like HBO, Showtime, Starz, Cinemax, and CBS All Access.

However, while it is a cool feature that Amazon offers, it should be noted that many people still seem to subscribe to services the usual way - through each separate app. Also, if Apple does roll out this offering, it'd be a convenient way for the Cupertino company's services division to earn more money. We expect to hear more about this announcement during Apple's WWDC keynote in June.

Apple usually uses the conference to detail forthcoming updates to tvOS, as well as iOS, macOS, and watchOS.