All future iOS apps must support iPhone X's Super Retina display

Apple has used its official app developer portal to announce that all future apps, whether new ones or updates, must use the iOS 11 SDK and must support the Super Retina display of the iPhone X, from July 2018.

By enforcing these rules, Apple ensures that apps remain compatible and secure. Any apps that don't support the new criteria will be removed from the App Store, although Apple will likely give developers a small amount of time to make their apps compliant.

Apple says in its statement: "iOS 11 delivers innovative features and the redesigned App Store to hundreds of millions of customers around the world. Your apps can deliver more intelligent, unified, and immersive experiences with Core ML, ARKit, new camera APIs, new SiriKit domains, Apple Music integration, drag and drop for iPad, and more. Starting July 2018, all iOS app updates submitted to the App Store must be built with the iOS 11 SDK and must support the Super Retina display of iPhone X."

While it's good news that Apple is taking the right measures to ensure apps remain compatible for users, what we can also glean from this update is that Apple intends to release more iPhones with Super Retina displays later this year.

The technology giant is expected to unveil three new iPhones in September, including an updated iPhone X and a new iPhone X Plus, both of which will sport OLED Super Retina displays - along with possible cheaper prices. With more OLED iPhones landing in customers' hands, more apps will be being using, hence the need for greater support.