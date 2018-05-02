Financial results are boring, but Apple’s tend to reveal some really interesting facts about the company, the way it works and the high level of success it enjoys as it manages to make cash where others fail to profit. Or, at least, most others fail to profit.

Some news did drop during the earnings call with Tim Cook last night: Apple Pay will be coming to Norway, Poland, and Ukraine soon. Interestingly, Apple says that Apple Pay users have doubled over the last year while the number of transactions have tripled.

Other tidbits from the call - which covered the last quarter - included the fact that 60 percent of people who bought Macs over the last three months were not a Mac user previously.

Apple sold 4.1 million Macs over the three month period in addition to 52.2 million iPhones and 9.1 million iPads. Apple said it was “very happy” with the response to its latest iPad with support for Apple Pencil.

Among other interesting points, Apple now has more than 270 million paid subscriptions across all of its services while iPhone X was the most popular smartphone in China during the last quarter - and according to Tim Cook various (unspecified) iPhones occupied all three top spots.

Apple also says its wearable business (Apple Watch, Beats and AirPods) would now be big enough to be one of the US’s top 300 companies in its own right.

There was a little talk about HomePod, but as with Apple Watch and products that also fit into Apple’s “other” product categories, there was little detail on numbers shipped. And no mention of AirPower, either, which was meant to be launched by now. Where has it got to?

Liked this? Check out Best Beats headphones: Which Beats are right for you?