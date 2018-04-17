Apple might launch a subscription news service within the next year
- Would you subscribe?
Apple wants you to pay it for access to news, according to a new report.
Bloomberg reported that Apple’s recent acquisition of Texture, which has been called the "Netflix of magazines", was all part of a plan, in which Apple is attempting to create its own premium news service. The company wants to combine Texture's offering of 200 magazines for $9.99 a month into its existing Apple News efforts. A new Apple News app will launch within a year, as a result.
Apple will offer a paid subscription to users - with a percentage of revenue going to publishers. But this isn't the first time Apple has tried to take advantage of news subscriptions. Its long-shuttered Newsstand app offered digital editions of newspapers and magazines. Apple also previously teamed up with News Corporation to create The Daily as a news publication just for iPads. It folded after two years.
Apple’s latest initiative seems more like its Apple Music streaming service, in that it will offer access to many news or magazine sources for a set monthly price. Currently, many publishers and magazines have "pay walls", such as The New Yorker, which, if you subscribe to several of these offerings, will add up over time and cost you a tonne. Apple's news subscription might be an affordable alternative.
Apple takes a 15-per cent revenue slice cut from app subscriptions and 30-per cent slice for app sales. Similarly, Bloomberg said that publishers will be offered a portion of subscription revenue, but it’s not yet known how much Apple will want to take for itself.
