Apple Watch might soon have access to third-party watch faces
- It's about time
Raise your hand if you don't want Mickey Mouse on your Apple Watch.
Apple's smartwatch is a few years old at this point, and yet, it still doesn't support third-party watch faces. In other words, developers aren't allowed to create their own watch face experiences for Apple Watch, and you're stuck with the ones that Apple itself offers you. However, according to code from the latest developer’s build of watchOS 4.3.1, that might soon change, as spotted by 9to5Mac.
The code includes features that might be coming down the pike in future updates. For example, Apple Watch may show warnings for old apps. But also, 9to5Mac uncovered a log message that says the following: “This is where the 3rd party face config bundle generation would happen.” That’s clearly a placeholder, but it suggests Apple could allow developers to create their own watch faces in the future.
We have no idea if or when this will actually happen. But WWDC 2018 is around the corner. Last year, Apple unveiled the current version of WatchOS, and it might touch on WatchOS 5 and third-party watch faces at this year's show. For more ideas about what Apple might discuss at the annual developers conference, see our round-up here.
We also have a tips and tricks guide on WatchOS here.
