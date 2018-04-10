How to blacklist news sources in Apple News on iOS devices

Apple's News app for iOS devices shows a tonne of publications by default, some of which you may hate.

If you're like us and wish you could mute - or blacklist, so to speak - certain publications, you'll be glad to know it's really easy. So, if you're sick of a new website serving up fake news or a trashy tabloid and its fluff, here's what you need to do to hide them. It'll take just two seconds. Plus, we've included steps on how to customise the Apple News app on iPhone or iPad to show you exactly what you want.

To hide all stories from a news source in the Apple News app on the iPhone or iPad, you must dislike or hide the channel itself.

Open the Apple News app and go to either For You or Search. Locate or search for the news source you want to hide/block/blacklist. Tap the sharing icon on an article from that news source (it looks like a box with an arrow). Scroll through the options and choose “Dislike Channel” (or "Mute Channel"). Repeat steps 1 through 4 with other news sources you want to blacklist.

Note: You can also dislike a story or unfollow a topic or channel to see less news from a specific source or about a specific subject. Continue reading for more information about how this process works.

You can customise the stories that appear in Apple News' For You section by following or blocking channels and topics. When you first open the News app, you'll see a Personalize Your News message at the top of For You. Tap it to find stuff to 'like' or 'dislike'. You can also go to the 'Following' section and search for channels, topics, and stories. When you find something you want to follow, tap the 'like' icon.

Whenever you see something you don't like, tap the 'dislike' icon to see fewer stories. It's a pretty easy system to understand. You simply 'like' or 'dislike' your way through the app to slowly personalise it to your tastes.

