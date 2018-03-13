Wembley Stadium now offers contactless ticketing through Wallet for Apple Watch and iPhone

Apple and Wembley Stadium have joined forces to offer contactless ticketing for any sporting or entertainment event held at the venue.

You can have you ticket stored in Apple's Wallet app on Apple Watch and iPhone and simply tap it at the turnstile for entry. No more lost tickets or stubs, it'll all be there on your phone.

It's a venture that, with wider take-up and use, could even combat ticket touts directly - they can't resell digital tickets, after all.

Trialled by World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst, England women star Jordan Nobbs and under-21 international Ryan Sessegnon, the system will be available at every turnstile at Wembley Stadium.

The stadium is completely connected through EE technology and has accepted contactless payments for several years, so you don't have to bring any paper with you to a match or music gig at all now.

The first event to accept contactless tickets will be the England versus Italy match on 27 March.

There is currently no word on whether other mobile contactless systems will be accepted in future. We would fully expect so, however - especially if the ultimate aim is to get all fans to switch to digital formats.

We do have one question though: will this abolish booking fees when paying for your tickets? Let's hope so.