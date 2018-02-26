Watch that creepy girl from The Ring crawl out from a TV in AR

Apple's ARKit is giving developers the opportunity to create some really cool - and creepy - experiences.

Thanks to the augmented reality platform, which launched last year, more and more AR-enabled apps are popping up. We've seen several demos of these apps, too, like the ability to place Ikea furniture in your house before you buy it. While that's neat and all, it pales in comparison to the freakiness that comes from Abhishek Singh.

His latest ARKit project has recreated the iconic scene from The Ring, a popular scary movie from 2002. In the short 1-minute clip, Singh shows the back of a flatscreen TV to prove nothing is behind it, and then, suddenly, the demo turns into the scene from The Ring where the creepy girl crawls out from the TV into the physical world.

Just like the film, the ghost emerges. It then chases him down the hallway to what we assume is his murder. It's sinister. Singh's project, which hasn’t been released yet, was designed using ARKit.

For more ARKit demos, see our round-up here.