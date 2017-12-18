Deezer Songcatcher takes on Apple's Shazam, helps you find songs in-app

It seems that app-based song recognition is a hot topic at the moment. Not only has Apple's acquisition of Shazam rocked the market of late, Deezer has announced its own intelligent track gathering service.

In some ways, it sounds like a tidier solution too. Deezer Songcatcher can not only be used to identify played music, as it's part of the main Deezer application, it will find your track and can instantly add it to your favourites or a playlist to listen to later using the music streaming service.

There are some that believe the Shazam buyout will essentially result in the same for Apple Music somewhere down the line, but Deezer is doing this right now. It is available in beta form now, with a full roll out coming to Android devices "over the coming months".

It will be available to Deezer Premium+ subscribers.

Those with iPhones and iPads will get the service some time in 2018.

Deezer Songcatcher is powered by ACR cloud and works with the more-than 44 million songs available to stream on the platform. You just hold your phone up when you want to identify music and start the search function.

You also have the ability to play all saved and favourite tracks from Songcatcher itself.