What is Apple Pay Cash, how does it work, and when can you use it?

Apple Pay Cash is technically part of Apple Pay, Apple's mobile payment system, but it lives in Apple's iMessage app.

And all the money you receive via Apple Pay Cash will live on a virtual card called Apple Pay Cash card, which exists within Wallet, Apple's other app for storing credit cards, debit cards, loyalty cards, boarding passes, tickets, and more. So, are you confused yet? No worries.

Sometime after iOS 11 rolls out, Apple will allow person-to-person payments, just like apps Venmo, Square Cash, and believe it or not, Snapchat do. Apple Pay Cash is accessible through iOS 11's iMessage app. All you have to do is tap the Apple Pay thumbnail within the redesigned app drawer in iMessage. You can then set the payment amount, tap either request or pay, and approve the transaction.

If you're requesting money from someone, a link to make the payment will show up in your iMessage chat window with that person. If you're paying someone, you must hit the send button and use TouchID to approve the transaction. The TouchID sensor offers secure authentication for any type of Apple Pay Cash transaction, and yes, all transactions will be encrypted.

Payments will be sent from your debit card or credit card stored in Apple's Wallet app. But any money received will go into your "Apple Pay Cash" card, a virtual card that lives in Wallet. Apple is partnering with prepaid payment card company Green Dot on the virtual Apple Pay Cash card. From there, you can use the funds in the virtual card to pay others via iMessage and more.

Siri will be able to detect any conversation in iMessage about cash or payments. It'll automatically bring the Apple Pay app to the front of your iMessage app drawer if you or your friends are talking about money in iMessage. Furthermore, if any payment amount is mentioned, that amount will automatically be set when you open up the Apple Pay app, making it a breeze to send cash.

Apple Pay Cash works wherever Apple Pay is supported. You can learn more about Apple Pay from Pocket-lint's guide here. Not only can you use funds in your Apple Pay Cash card to send and receive money via iMessage, but you can also use it to make Apple Pay purchases at retail locations, on the web, and in apps. You can even transfer the funds to your own bank account.

Apple Pay Cash will be available through an update to iOS 11 on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. But it only works on TouchID-supported devices, including Apple Watch, which means older iOS devices won't be able to take advantage of the peer-to-peer payments service.

iPhone SE

iPhone 6 and later

iPad Pro

iPad 5th generation

iPad Air 2

iPad Mini 3 and later

Apple Watch

To send money using Apple Pay Cash, you will have to add a debit card or credit card to Apple’s Wallet app. Money-transfer services backed by a debit card will be free, while those backed by a credit card will be charged a 3-per cent fee - the same as competitors. You can transfer directly to a bank account without having to pay a service fee, though the transfer may not be immediate.

General availability

Apple Pay Cash person-to-person payments (also called peer-to-peer payments) is coming to iOS 11 this autumn. It will be made available across all your Apple devices, like iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It was initially expected to launch with iOS 11, but now, Apple has quietly confirmed that the feature will arrive for iOS users sometime this autumn via an update to iOS 11:

"Coming this fall with an update to iOS 11 and watchOS 4, Apple Pay users will be able to send and receive money from friends and family quickly, easily and securely. Pay and get paid right in Messages, or tell Siri to pay someone, using the credit and debit cards they have in Wallet," Apple said in a statement.

Apple has soft-launched Apple Pay Cash through the iOS 11.2 beta. Go here to learn more about how to join Apple's public beta program. You and the recipient will need to have the latest iOS 11.2 public beta installed on your phone to use the service. Once you do and opt in, you'll be able to send money to your friends right in Apple's messaging app, as well as with Siri and from Contacts.

Funding will come from cards you've already set up in Apple Pay.

Apple Pay Cash will only be available in the US at launch. There's no word yet on UK availability.

Apple Pay Cash will go up against competing offerings from PayPal, PayPal-owned Venmo, Square Cash, Snapchat's Snapcash feature, and popular bank services like Chase QuickPay. But unlike those competitors, Apple’s service is limited to iMessage users on iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and it doesn't offer a ledger option, so you can't keep detailed memos about each transaction.

