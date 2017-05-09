  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple confirms it will hold its WWDC 2017 opening keynote on 5 June

|
  Apple confirms it will hold its WWDC 2017 opening keynote on 5 June
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?
Android P release date, rumours, news and features: Will the next Android be called Pistachio Ice Cream?By Dan Grabham

Apple has officially invited the press to attend its opening keynote at the annual World Wide Developer Conference.

The keynote will be held on 5 June at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. It is scheduled to start at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. We already knew that WWDC 2017 would be held from 5 June to 9 June, but now we know when Apple executives will take the stage to make all the major announcements. Apple tends to kick off WWDC with a main keynote around 10am PST, and it's usually available to watch online.

You can typically also watch through the Apple developer website or the WWDC app on iPhone, iPad or Apple TV. Check out Pocket-lint's WWDC 2017 guide for more information on how to stream the keynote on 5 June. In past years, Apple used its keynote to unveil the next version of the company's operating systems. So, if it does the same this year, we should see iOS 11, macOS 12.13, watchOS 4, and an updated tvOS.

Recent reports have also suggested Apple will announce its Amazon Echo competitor with built-in Siri speaker. The new device may even have a built-in camera, sort of like the latest touchscreen Echo device. However, keep in mind that WWDC is a developer-focused event, so Apple may only announce software-related updates rather than new hardware products or even refreshes to existing products.

Looks like we'll know for sure soon. We'll keep you posted.

PopularIn Apps
  1. What is Google Lens, how does it work, and which devices have it?
  2. Instagram might allow hour-long and even vertical videos soon
  3. Facebook copies Musical.ly and Dubsmash with Lip Sync Live tool
  4. What is Apple Screen Time and how does it work?
  5. Vodafone customers can now stream Prime Video for free
  1. Still don't have Google Lens? Now you can download the new app
  2. Your Apple Watch or Mac might never get the new macOS and watchOS updates
  3. Apple announces Google Maps and Waze integration into CarPlay
  4. Memoji: Apple does a Samsung in offering your own customisable animated avatar
  5. Apple announces iOS 12 with Measure, Screen Time, Memoji, and more
Comments