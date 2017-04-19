Apple's GarageBand, iMovie, and iWork are now free for everyone

Apple has made three of its biggest software packages completely free.

You can now grab GarageBand, iMovie, and iWork (Pages, Keynote, and Numbers) for your Mac or iOS device without having to pay a thing. The Cupertino-based company has permanently tossed their pricing for Mac OS and iOS users starting 18 April. However, since late 2013, Apple has offered them for free to anyone who purchased a new Mac or iOS device on or after 1 September 2013.

So, if you still own an older Apple device, you can now install these apps and use them at no cost. Previously, you would've had to pay $4.99 for iMovie and GarageBand and $9.99 for each of the iWork apps on iOS. On Macs, iMovie had a price tag of $14.99, while Pages, Numbers, and Keynote were priced at $19.99 each. In other words, this change will save some customers tonnes of money.

Keep in mind iWork has a lot of competition from the free Google Docs suite and even Microsoft Office, so it makes a lot of sense that Apple would want to offer them at no charge in an attempt to attract users of those rivals. GarageBand, however, has no direct Android competitor, so Apple is basically just being nice by finally opening it up to everyone to use at no cost. Hey, we'll certainly take it.