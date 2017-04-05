Apple Music 2.0 on Android: Here's what your phone can do now

Apple has finally updated its Android Apple Music app, bringing its feature set to parity with the iOS 10 version.

Apple Music 2.0 has had a facelift and gains several new abilities, so Android phone owners now have a valid competitor to other big music streaming services, including Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and, of course, Google Music. It's no longer hamstrung in comparison to the version for iPhone.

You can get a free three month trial of Apple Music if you've never signed up before, so worth giving it a go. After that, it's £9.99 a month for full access, £14.99 a month for a family subscription with full experience for up to six different users, and £4.99 for a student membership.

Here's what Apple Music 2.0 offers now:

New design to make it look like the iPhone equivalent.

You can see song lyrics appear in Now Playing as the track continues.

Library has been rejigged to include separate Downloaded Music option, to just show your offline tracks.

A For You section shows recommendations for playlists, albums and more.

A Browse section highlights new music and curated playlists.

You can now also access Apple's livestream radio stations, including Beats 1.

Like other streaming services, Apple Music has millions of songs available to stream online and download for offline listening. There are thousands of playlists in any musical genre that takes your fancy, curated by experts, and the app gives you recommendations for music based on your listening habits.

The service is now available in over 100 countries and can be downloaded from Google Play here. Alternatively, in countries where Google Play is not available, it can be downloaded from Apple.com.