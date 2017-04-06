What is Apple Clips and how does it work?

If you haven't noticed yet, the most popular apps right now, including Snapchat, Instagram, and Facebook, are all about video.

Apple has likely noticed this trend, so it's announcing a new app that it made: Clips. In a press release, the California-based company said its new app "makes it quick and fun for anyone to create expressive videos on iPhone and iPad". Clips combines video clips, photos, and music into little videos you can easily share through Messages, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, Facebook, and other social networks.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's Clips app, including how it works and when you can use it.

Clips is an iOS app that allows you to easily splice together a polished video without a lot of effort. Apple already offers several video creation tools, from the high-end Final Cut Pro on MacOS to iMovies for iOS and MacOS. There's even a Memories feature in the Photos app on iOS 10 that automatically pieces together slideshows from pictures. Clips is an alternative, free option that's presumably meant to help fill in the gaps.

Clips is like Snapchat in that it offers all sorts of fun effects that you can overlay onto your media. These include comic filters, speech bubbles, shapes, full-screen animated posters, and dozens of soundtracks that automatically adjust to match the length of the video. Clips also uniquely offers a Live Titles feature that lets you animate and create captions using just your voice (it's powered in part by Siri).

If you've ever made videos in apps like Instagram or Vine, you'll quickly figure out Clips. You simply hold down the record button to capture what you want, then let go, and repeat. Once you're done recording, you can drag your clips into order, and then add filters, emoji, animated icons, titles, etc. The whole experience should take mere seconds. However, you may find some hiccups when you use Live Titles.

Live titles kicks in when you want to choose a look for any text you want on-screen. You'll see a prompt to speak, and that's it. Your words will be automatically transcribed and time-coded in the video as you say them. But, like using Siri, we imagine this feature may sometimes have trouble understanding you. We'll let you know when the app becomes available and we have a chance to really take it for a spin.

Videos can be shared directly to social networks and video sites, including Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo, and more. You can also share them with friends in Apple's default Messages for iOS app.

Clips is now available in the Apple App Store. It is be compatible with the iPhone 5S and later as well as the new 9.7-inch iPad and iPad Pro models, iPad Mini 2 and later, and the iPod Touch sixth-generation. Just make sure your device is running iOS 10.3.

Apple Clips is be a free to download and use for iOS users.

Check out Apple's Clips website, or you can visit Pocket-lint's Apple hub for related news.