App Store app prices set to rise 25 per cent following Brexit
- Prices will rise 25 percent across the entire app store
- Pound is at its lowest value against the dollar in 31 years
Apps in Apple's App Store are going to rise in price by 25 percent following the UK's decision to leave the EU. All price tiers will be affected, meaning a 79p app will now cost 99p and £1.49 apps will rise to £1.79. Even Super Mario Run, which at £7.99 could already be deemed expensive, will rise to £9.99. It means UK app store prices are on par with the US for the first time when you factor in the weakened pound, combined with the UK's 20 percent VAT rate.
Customers in other markets including India and Turkey will see price increases, but the rise in the UK can almost certainly be blamed on Brexit. The pound is at its lowest rate against the dollar in nearly 31 years, dipping below $1.20. The lowest priced apps will be no 49p, but only if developers opt to use the alternative tiers.
The increases will roll out in the next seven days. But Apple is by no means the first company to have to increase its UK prices because of Brexit. Tesla has been forced to put a 5 percent increase on custom car orders, the OnePlus 3 has gone up by £20, computer maker Dell has put the prices up on its portfolio of products and even the HTC Vive has gone up by £70.
Apple has told Pocket-lint: "Price tiers on the App Store are set internationally on the basis of several factors, including currency exchange rates, business practices, taxes, and the cost of doing business. These factors vary from region to region and over time.”
- Google Assistant can now instantly send and request money for free
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: Mark Zuckerberg breaks silence, promises three changes to Facebook
- Best VPN Services 2018 - Top 10 VPNs to keep your browsing secure
- How to install a VPN on an Amazon Fire TV Stick or Fire TV
- This Google app lets you doodle white lines in augmented reality
- How to permanently delete Facebook but keep your photos and more
- Google launches Shopping Actions to help retailers compete against Amazon
- Cambridge Analytica scandal: What you need to know and how to change your Facebook settings
- How to access Android easter eggs: Oreo, Nougat and more
- Spotify voice control feature pops up amid smart speaker rumours
Comments