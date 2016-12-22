Apple Pay unlimited: Where can you use your iPhone or Watch to pay more than £30?

Contactless payments have pretty much become the norm and services like Apple Pay and Android Pay have started to become part of everyday life. Unlike when they first launched though, recent updates have meant over half of contactless payment terminals in the UK will now allow Apple device owners to pay for things way beyond the £30 limit contactless cards are still restricted to.

For things like a London Tube ride or lunchtime sandwich at Pret, you'll hardly ever need to go over the £30 limit (unless you've opted to buy the whole office lunch), but there are plenty of times when the limit is a pain. Thankfully, most shops, restaurants and petrol stations will allow you to make payments of any value using your Apple iPhone or Apple Watch.

Did you know that at Waitrose you can pay for your whole weekly shop with a single tap of your iPhone? Or at Wagamama's you can buy a tray full of ramen without batting an eyelid? Here is a list of just some of the hundreds of stores, restaurants and petrol stations that now accept limitless payments via Apple Pay in the UK.

Marks & Spencer

Waitrose

Lidl

Aldi

Sainsbury's

Co-op

New Look

Uniqlo

Burberry

Dune

Pizza Hut

Bill's

Wagamamas

TGI Fridays

Starbucks

Pizza Express

Costa

McDonald's

Nando's

BP

Shell