You now have another way to play Minecraft - on the Apple TV

Minecraft is available everywhere - every platform, every device - including the latest Apple TV set-top box.

The Apple TV edition of Minecraft has just launched. It doesn't come with multiplayer Minecraft Realms or Xbox Live support, but those features are coming. In the meantime, if you're willing to pay the $19.99 entry price, you will get access to seven DLC packs (Holiday 2015, Town Folk, and City Folk skin packs, along with the Plastic, Natural, Cartoon, and Festive 2016 mash-ups).

Apple CEO Tim Cook first revealed in October during an event that Minecraft was coming to Apple TV, but he didn't say too much more at the time. Now we know the Apple TV edition is on-par with other versions, minus the multiplayer features, and it will include the recently announced Ender update that brings new single-player content and more. You can read about that update from here.

If you need help figuring out how to find or download apps on Apple TV (fourth-gen), we got you covered. Go read this guide, in which we explain how to search for apps, download apps, re-download apps, and learn more about apps. Phew!

Also, check out our pick of the best Apple TV apps available right now.