Apple Maps iOS 10 update adds live public transport information for the whole of Britain

- Rolling out to all users today

- Adds countrywide transport options

Apple has updated Apple Maps with a new look for its Transit mode, several new features and new tranport options for several new cities, including details for the whole of Great Britain.

Transit shows transport route options for journeys up and down the country, not just throughout London. It is now available for the whole of China and Japan too.

Schedules and transit systems have been added to Maps for multiple new locations, along with station entrances and exits as applicable.

Also added to the US and Chinese versions of Maps is nearby information. As well as offering details on trains, subways, buses and ferries, the app will also show local options for food, shopping and other services.

The Apple Maps update is rolling out to users with iOS 10 installed throughout today, 19 December. You only need to search for a location to see the Transit options along the bottom of the screen.

Transit information in Maps is now available in the following cities, as well as across China, Great Britain and Japan:

  • Atlanta
  • Austin
  • Baltimore
  • Berlin
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Cleveland
  • Cincinnati
  • Honolulu
  • Kansas City
  • London
  • Los Angeles
  • Mexico City
  • Miami
  • Minneapolis
  • Montreal
  • New York City
  • Philadelphia
  • Portland
  • Rio de Janeiro
  • Sacramento
  • Salt Lake City
  • San Francisco
  • São Paulo
  • Seattle
  • Sydney
  • Toronto
  • Washington DC
