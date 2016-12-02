Apple iCloud Calendar spam: What's going on and is there a fix?

Spam is not unique to email. You can get spammy iCloud Calendar invites, too.

Lately, there has been a massive spike in spam iCloud Calendar invites, according to several reports as well as users on Twitter. It's reached the point to where Apple has announced it is working on a fix. In the meantime, however, there are workarounds. Here's what you need to know.

Manu iCloud Calendar users have been getting invitation notifications on their phones, which they can either "Accept" or "Close". If you close the invite, it goes into your iCloud calendar, where you can then decline the invitation, which removes the event from your view. That said, it informs the spammer that your account is active and thus encourages them to continue sending you spam.

The same thing goes for iCloud Photo Sharing, which has also seen a surge in spam invites, according to 9to5Mac.

Yes. Apple has released an official statement on the issue:

"We are sorry that some of our users are receiving spam calendar invitations. We are actively working to address this issue by identifying and blocking suspicious senders and spam in the invites being sent."

There are a couple of workarounds that make it possible for you to hide the spam until Apple comes up with a solution. Well, for iCloud Calendar spam anyway, but for the iCloud Photo Sharing spam, there’s not much you can do. Here are your options for iCloud Calendar spam:

1. Create a new “Spam” calendar in the Calendar application, then move the invite to that new calendar, and delete the calendar, which will subsequently delete the spam invites. When you delete the “Spam” calendar, select the “Delete and Don't Notify” option that appears so that you won't notify the spammers about your account being active.

Launch the Calendar app on your iPhone.

Tap Calendars at the bottom of the screen.

Tap Edit in the upper corner of the screen.

Tap Add Calendar under iCloud.

Name the calendar "Spam", and then tap Done.

Tap Back in the upper corner of the screen.

Tap on the spam invitation.

Tap Calendar under the invitation name.

Tap Spam to add the invitation to the new "Spam" calendar.

Tap Back in the upper corner of the screen.

In the main calendar view, tap Calendars at the bottom of the screen.

Tap Edit in the upper corner of the screen.

Tap Spam under iCloud.

Scroll down to the bottom, and then tap Delete Calendar.

Tap Delete Calendar once more to confirm.

2. Log into your iCloud account on Apple's iCloud website, then go to the Settings icon, and navigate to Preferences > Advanced > Invitations, and set it so that calendar invites are sent to your email. Your spam filter will then catch the invites and trash them without notifying spammers.

Yep. As for iCloud Photo Sharing spam, you should turn off the feature altogether (go into Settings, then to Photos & Camera, and “Disable iCloud Photo Sharing"). That's your only option for now until Apple solves these problems.