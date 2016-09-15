You can't search ‘butt’ in iMessage now because it shows MLP porn

Porn and My Little Pony should never go together. Like, ever.

When Apple released iOS 10 to the public this week, it introduced a new iMessage app with the built-in ability to search GIFs. There were many third-party keyboards available previously that let you do the same thing, but now Apple itself has given users a feature within its updated messages app that allows them to seamlessly browse and share animated clips, among other things.

But one thing Apple probably didn't see coming is that users would be able to use the GIF-search feature to share My Little Pony porn. Yes, that's a thing. Deadspin noticed on Wednesday that when you search the word "butt" in iMessage, the app instantly surfaced pornographic images, including a very sexual GIF of the female My Little Pony character Fluttershy.

My Little Pony is a Hasbro toy franchise that became popular during the 1980s, and it eventually inspired animated specials, as well as an animated feature-length film and multiple animated television series. It's now inspiring porn GIFs, apparently. What's primarily unusual about this situation, other than the obvious, is that Apple typically prohibits searches for most sexual terms.

Apple is also very strict about allowing porn in iOS apps. Still, this must've slipped through the cracks. Don't worry about your children finding this stuff and becoming traumatised, however, as Apple finally censored the results around 10:30 am EST on Thursday. It pulled the ability to search for "butt" GIFs in iMessage, though misspellings of body parts can still result in similar GIFs.

One has to question whether Apple should censor GIFs at all, but it's maintained keeping iOS a porn-free, family-friendly platform for nearly 10 years, so we doubt it will change stances anytime soon.