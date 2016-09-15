iMessage apps: Which should you download first and how to install them?

Apple made a number of changes in iOS 10, with one of the main overhauls appearing in its Messages app.

The app now offers multiple methods of inputting iMessages from handwritten notes to the Apple Watch's Digital Touch feature. Users are also able to react to individual messages and customise how the receiver sees the messages you send. You can read all about the new Messages features and how to use them in our separate feature.

One of the most exciting new features in Messages is the App Store integration though. This feature means you can download third-party apps and share information from them without having to leave the Messages app at all, whether that's scanning a document or sharing your location.

Here is how to access, download and install the iMessage apps, along with the best ones to download first.

You'll see the App Store icon to the left of the input field when you start a new iMessage. If you can't see it, tap the grey arrow on the left and the icon will appear, along with the Digital Touch option and a camera icon.

After a tap on the App Store, click on the four dots in the bottom left hand corner and then hit the "+" icon that is labelled "Store". This will take you to the App Store designed specifically for Messages.

The left tab is called Featured and this is where you'll find new apps to download and install. The right tab is called Manage. This is where apps you have already downloaded on your device that are compatible with iMessage will appear.

You can choose to toggle them on or off from here, as well as choose whether or not to automatically add compatible apps to your iMessage drawer when you download them on your device.

To download an iMessage app, tap on the one you want and hit "Get" to install it, as you would in the normal App Store. After it's downloaded, you'll see it appear in the iMessage drawer where you found the "+" Store icon earlier. You'll also be able to swipe between the various apps in the drawer below the input box.

There are a number of iMessage apps available already, but we have picked our favourite for you to try first.

The OpenTable iMessages app allows you to suggest restaurants, vote on favourites and book a table all from the Messages app.

The iTranslate iMessage app allows you to write something in your language and send it with the translation to the recipient's language appearing underneath. No more lost in translation.

Planning a trip away? The Airbnb iMessage app allows you to share homes with friends and vote for a group favourite.

The ScanBot iMessage app enables you to scan a document directly in the Messages app and send it. No need more coming out of the app, opening another app and having to go back in to attach.

The CityMapper iMessage app lets you send your location to your friends, appearing as a little map that the recipient will then be able to click on for directions to you. Handy, very handy.

Words with Friends for iMessage allows you to invite friends from your contact list and play your amazing, winning-words directly from Messages.

The IMDb iMessage app allows you to search the database in Messages and send links to showtimes, as well as film, TV and celebrity pages.

Got a hen or stag to plan and need to stay within a certain budget? The Pennies Mini iMessage app lets you share and collaborate on spending budgets with friends and family directly from the Messages app.

Sports fan? The ESPN iMessage app allow you to share scores with your friends and watch game highlights directly from Messages.

Going on holiday or just meeting up? The Weather Channel iMessage app allows you to share mini forecasts directly from Messages so you can see what you're in for.

Poll for iMessage is great for group decisions. Can't decide where to go for dinner, or what time to meet? This app will come in very handy.

Everything is great when Mario is involved. The Super Mario Run stickers app lets you add a moustache and Mario hat to anyone. You can just send Mario himself too though and there are plenty to choose from.

Like Mario, Star Wars makes everything more fun. The Star Wars sticker pack lets you add a Stormtrooper to your morning message. Whose day wouldn't be made after that?