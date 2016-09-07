Always read the footnotes: Apple suggests you might want a case on that Jet Black iPhone 7

Apple has announced not only new colours for its new iPhone 7 models, but a new finish. Moving on from the standard matte anodised finish that Apple has used from the iPhone 6, the Jet Black model takes on something of a premium position.

The Jet Black iPhone 7 uses a 9-step anodisation and polish process to result in a high gloss shine, which reminds us of the ceramic finish of the OnePlus X. That might be no coincidence as there's a white ceramic version of the Apple Watch Series 2 as well.

However, if you're lusting after this new model of the iPhone 7 or 7 Plus, then it's worth taking heed of the footnotes that Apple has appended to its tech specs, where it says:

"The high-gloss finish of the jet black iPhone 7 is achieved through a precision nine-step anodization and polishing process. Its surface is equally as hard as other anodized Apple products; however, its high shine may show fine micro-abrasions with use. If you are concerned about this, we suggest you use one of the many cases available to protect your iPhone."

So basically, unless you're only ever going to slip your iPhone 7 Jet Black into the silk-lined pocket of your suit, you might want to consider getting a case for it to avoid those little scratches that will take the shine off your brand new iPhone.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus will be available to pre-order from 9 September, hitting stores on 16 September.

The new models offer more power, better colour display, a move to Lightning headphones, stereo speakers, a new home button and best of all, IP67 water protection.