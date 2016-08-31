Apple adds 2TB iCloud tier: Here's what it costs and how to get it

Apple has introduced a new storage tier for iCloud.

While the previous high-end tier capped out at 1TB, the Cupertino, CA-based company has extended how much stuff you can save to its cloud storage service to 2TB. Here's everything you need to know, including how much the 2TB option costs and how to get it.

Apple iCloud is a cloud-storage subscription service. It's available for iOS devices, Macs, and Windows PCs, and apart from letting you store all your files and data, it lets you access all your stuff from any device. When you sign up for iCloud (whether as an iOS user or Mac user), you automatically get 5GB of free storage. You can use that storage for backups, iCloud Photo Library, iCloud Drive, Mail, and more.

Your purchased music, movies, apps, books, TV shows, and shared albums don’t count against your free storage. If you need more iCloud storage, you can pay for more. There are now four tiers available, starting at 50GB of space and capping out at 2TB. You're billed every month for your storage plan unless you cancel by downgrading. You'll also get an email every month to alert you of upcoming payments.

You’ll still be able to pay $0.99 (£0.79) a month for 50GB, $2.99 (£2.49) for 200GB, or $9.99 (£6.99) for 1TB, but now you can get a 2TB option for $19.99 (£13.99). The pricing is similar to Google Drive, which starts at $9.99 a month for 1TB. When you choose a new storage plan, Apple immediately cancels your existing plan and charges you the prorated cost of the larger plan.

Apple has this support page that explains everything you need to know. You can buy more iCloud storage from your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or PC.

iPhone and iPad

On your iOS device, go to Settings > iCloud > Storage.

Tap Buy More Storage or Change Storage Plan.

Select a plan, then tap Buy, and enter your Apple ID password.

Mac

On your Mac, select Apple menu > System Preferences, then click iCloud.

Click Manage in the lower-right corner.

Click Buy More Storage or Change Storage Plan.

Select a plan, then click Next, and enter your Apple ID password.

Apple has this support page with more details on the new tier and pricing across the globe.