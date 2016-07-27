  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Apps
    3. >
  3. App news
    4. >
  4. Apple app news

Apple wants to invest in augmented reality after Pokemon Go success

|
Pocket-lint Apple wants to invest in augmented reality after Pokemon Go success
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!
Amazing software and game deals: Get Windows 10 Pro for under $12!

Tim Cook can't correctly pronounce Pokemon, but nevertheless, he thinks the franchise's latest app shows "AR can be really great".

During Apple's second quarter earnings conference call on 26 July, the chief executive continually referred to Pokemon as Pokemans, and he even pronounced the new Pokemon app as "Poke-man Go". Smh. Still, analysts knew what Cook meant. They asked several questions related to the augmented-reality game, which led to Cook predicting that AR is going to be “huge”.

“We have been and continue to invest in AR in the long run,” said Cook, after noting Pokemon Go is a testament to what happens to innovative apps. “We’ll see whether it’s the next computing platform. Regardless, it will be huge.”

Apple plans to be "high" on AR in the long run, Cook added, while emphasising that AR offers a prime commercial opportunity and great opportunities for consumers. It's not yet clear what Apple might do with this type of technology, but keep in mind Cook has also talked about virtual reality in the past, calling it "really cool" with some potentially interesting applications.

Rumours have long suggested that Apple has a research team working on not only AR but also VR. The company has even made several AR acquisitions, such as Metaio, Faceshift, and Flyby Media.

PopularIn Apps
Another Facebook privacy scandal: devs had access to the photos of 6.8 million users
You can still get three months of Amazon Music Unlimited for 99p
Android for beginners: Tips and tricks for your new smartphone
Best Android apps: The ultimate guide
Amazon Music app is now completely hands-free, Alexa wake word works
Amazon Music Unlimited vs Spotify: Which is best?
Comments