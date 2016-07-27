Apple wants to invest in augmented reality after Pokemon Go success

Tim Cook can't correctly pronounce Pokemon, but nevertheless, he thinks the franchise's latest app shows "AR can be really great".

During Apple's second quarter earnings conference call on 26 July, the chief executive continually referred to Pokemon as Pokemans, and he even pronounced the new Pokemon app as "Poke-man Go". Smh. Still, analysts knew what Cook meant. They asked several questions related to the augmented-reality game, which led to Cook predicting that AR is going to be “huge”.

“We have been and continue to invest in AR in the long run,” said Cook, after noting Pokemon Go is a testament to what happens to innovative apps. “We’ll see whether it’s the next computing platform. Regardless, it will be huge.”

Apple plans to be "high" on AR in the long run, Cook added, while emphasising that AR offers a prime commercial opportunity and great opportunities for consumers. It's not yet clear what Apple might do with this type of technology, but keep in mind Cook has also talked about virtual reality in the past, calling it "really cool" with some potentially interesting applications.

Rumours have long suggested that Apple has a research team working on not only AR but also VR. The company has even made several AR acquisitions, such as Metaio, Faceshift, and Flyby Media.