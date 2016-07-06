Apple's Health app will let you sign up to donate organs in the US

Apple wants you to donate your organs.

The Cupertino-based company has announced that it is partnering with Donate Life America, with the purpose of giving Americans an easier way to sign up to be an organ, eye, or tissue donor right from the iPhone. Apple said joining the national organ donor registry will take "just a few taps" in the updated Health app set to arrive with iOS 10 this autumn, making it quick and simple for any iPhone user in the US to become an organ donor.

Apple's Health app launched in 2014. It lets iPhone users securely store their medical history information. The organ donation feature will be available in the Medical ID section inside the app. Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, told the Associated Press he hopes the feature will help ease donor shortage. He referred to Steve Jobs, Apple's co-founder, as an example, noting Jobs endured an "excruciating" wait for a liver transplant in 2009.

"Watching and seeing him every day, waiting and not knowing - it stuck with me and left an impression that I'll never forget," Cook told AP. There are over 120,000 Americans currently waiting for a transplant, and a new person is added to the national waiting list every 10 minutes.

To begin using the feature now, grab the developer preview of iOS 10. It's available to iOS Developer Program members. A public beta program will also be available later this month. Otherwise, the final version of iOS 10 will be available around September as a free software update.