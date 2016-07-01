Apple wants to buy Jay Z’s Tidal music-streaming service

If you can't beat 'em, buy 'em.

Apple offers a music-streaming service, called Apple Music, naturally, but soon it might own another music-streaming service: Tidal. The Jay Z-owned service launched in 2014, with a focus on offering high-fidelity audio to subscribers and exclusives, such as Kanye's recent Life of Pablo album (though that eventually became available on Apple Music). Tidal is a compelling alternative to Apple Music - but not for long, it seems.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple is considering an acquisition of Tidal. Talks are "ongoing" and might never finalise. That said, Tidal executives are denying the rumour. Keep in mind this news has surfaced directly after Spotify claimed Apple recently rejected an update to its iOS app. Spotify removed the option for in-app subscriptions, and Apple apparently didn't like that.

Spotify put Apple on blast, making it seem like Apple is "causing grave harm" by using the App Store approval process as a "weapon to harm competitors", Recode reported. It therefore seems like Apple - which, again, does have its own music service - is either trying to buy up the competition or prevent them from operating altogether. It'll be interesting to see how this pans out.

Meanwhile, WSJ said that Apple is also working to secure close relationships with more recording artists. It reportedly is working hard to convince artists to offer their music for a period of exclusivity on Apple Music.