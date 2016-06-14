When should I upgrade to iOS 10?

Apple has announced iOS 10 at WWDC bringing with it a multitude of new features ranging from an enhanced lock screen, to a new Home app to control your Homekit devices to even letting you delete the stock Apple apps like Stocks or Compass.

If you are an iPhone or iPad user you are probably bouncing giddily with excitement over some of the new features, wanting the new toys now rather than waiting until the early half of September.

But how can you get it, when can you get it, and more importantly should you get the new iOS 10 preview? We look at your options.

If you want iOS 10 today the good news is you can get it very easily. Go to developer.apple.com, sign up to become a developer, pay £79 for a year's membership and you'll get access to the iOS 10 developer preview.

Once you're an "Apple developer" you'll need an iPhone or iPad to install it on and you can follow the fairly simple instructions from Apple to get yourself setup. It is not as easy as installing the standard update you're probably used to, but neither is it rocket science.

Via this route you can be living the iOS 10 dream within the next couple of hours, get access to most of the new features Apple debuted in its keynote at WWDC and brag to your friends and family that you've got it and they haven't. Remember though if you use a Mac you'll probably have to update MacOS Sierra developer beta too to get the full benefit.

Updates will come thick and fast across the next couple of months, normally every two weeks on a Tuesday, and you'll see the iOS adapt and change between now and September when iOS is expected to launch.

Because it is a beta preview designed for developers to mess around and break things, elements of the operating system will break, features won't work, and performance and efficiency, especially at the start, will be sub-optimal.

In previous years we've noticed that battery life is the last thing Apple worry about in the developer preview, so if you need your iPhone to last you all day, don't update to the beta, especially not for the first couple of updates.

Likewise, it is also worth noting that once you move over to the iOS 10 developer preview it is very, very, very hard to move back to iOS 9. Basically you can't change your mind and within 30 minutes be back to where you were before.

iOS 10 developer preview verdict: Not for the faint hearted, but if you have £79 and a spare iPhone or iPad lying around it is worth a play if you really must "have a go" with the new features.

Apple has stated, as it did last year, that there will be a public beta programme for those who want to try iOS 10 before its official launch, but are happy to deal with the odd crash or bug.

In previous years, the iOS Public Beta has been fairly stable from the start and becoming part of the public beta is as easy as signing up with your Apple ID email address.

When the Public Beta goes live (there is one for MacOS Sierra too) you'll be asked to download the beta on your iPhone or iPad, and the instructions are fairly simple. Certainly easier than with the iOS 10 developer preview.

Like the iOS 10 developer preview there is no turning back, and the updates are less frequent than the developer programme. That could mean that if you find a bug that affects your workflow then you'll be stuck with it for a number of weeks, perhaps even a month, before you can hopefully fix it.

iOS 10 Public Beta verdict: Worth a play if you've got a spare device at home to try it on and, for the very brave, your main iPhone or iPad. The Public Beta is normally fairly stable and if you are happy to deal with the odd glitch it's a good way to experience iOS 10 before it comes out later in the year.

The safest option of the bunch is to sit and patiently wait for Apple to release iOS 10 to your iPhone or iPad when it is ready. That is after all those braver than you have struggled and got frustrated with bugs and issues, and after everything has settled in terms of development and performance improvements.

This might be the most boring option of the three, but it's also the safest. You didn't even know about the new features before WWDC, so what's a couple of summer months wait anyway?

For most people, this is the best option, even if it means having to wait a little longer for those new features.

If that fills you with sadness and melancholy, then click here to download the new iOS 10 wallpaper so you can at least enjoy one part of the new OS before it's official launch later in the year. Of course, the update is likely to be announced at the same time as the iPhone 7 launch, adding yet another dilemma for you.

iOS 10 final release verdict: Best option, and the safest one. It's not exciting, but means you'll have zero hassle with your iPhone or iPad between now and the final full release of iOS 10.