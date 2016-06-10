Apple's iMessage app could be coming to Android soon

Apple might have a surprise in store for Android users next week.

According to a report from MacDailyNews, which cited sources "familiar with the company's thinking", Apple plans to announce an iMessage app for Android at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. We can expect the app to be unveiled 13 June during Apple's main keynote. Like iMessage for iOS, the new Android chat app would would give Android users the ability to exchange encrypted text messages.

Apple is apparently focused on introducing services to users beyond its own iOS and OS X platforms. Keep in mind Apple only offers three other Android apps at the moment: Apple Music (it's music streaming service), Move to iOS (helps Android device owners transition to iPhone), and Beats Pill (a control hub for the Beats Pill speaker line it acquired). Now, with iMessage for Android, Apple is likely trying to trump Allo.

Allo is a recently-announced messaging app from Google. It will be available on both Android and iOS devices. It's basically a combination of WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger in that it integrates with your phone number and features a built-in Google assistant that serves up proactive suggestions. It also offers message bubbles you can resize, as well as emoji, stickers, smart replies, games, and end-to-end encryption.

Android users will likely flock to Allo, but with iMessage for Android being made available to them, they'd have another interesting option to choose from. It's a simple and secure app that every iPhone user (and Mac user) enjoys. That being said, MacDailyNews hasn't confirmed anything and isn't known for leaking accurate information. So, today's report could be nonsense.

The report's source even said plans are constantly in flux ahead of keynotes and that the release might be delayed. However, iMessage will "definitely" come to Android sometime this year. Either way, Pocket-lint will be live at WWDC 2016 to bring you the latest breaking news.